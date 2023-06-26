"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

Get ready to sing and dance, Surrey, because there are two brand-new concert series taking place this summer and you don’t want to miss them.

Brought to you by Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, British Columbia’s newest series, Russell & Roots, is planning two huge concert nights with major headliners to support mental health initiatives and platform live music.

Prepare to let loose and headbang on July 29th for Russell & Roots’ Rock Night (presented by CFOX) with iconic headliners Marianas Trench, Big Wreck, Default & The Wild, and Wrestle Core.

And get ready to do it all again on August 12th for Country Night (presented by 93.7 JR Country) with LOCASH, James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick, and local acts who will get the audience toe-tapping and singing along to their high-energy performances.

But it’s not just these amazing musical performances you should be excited for, all of the net proceeds from both events will be donated back to the community to support local organizations such as Surrey Fire Fighters, LIFTED youth and mental health, and Softball City.

This is the first-ever concert series from Russell Brewing and both nights are fully accessible, plus children under 10 years old can get in completely free.

To get you ready for some premium nights of musical excellence, Russell Brewing is offering a limited-edition offering of 15% off tickets using the code RRDH2023, but you’ll want to hurry — the discount code only available for use from July 14 to July 20.

To learn about Russell Brewing, the two concert nights, and to purchase tickets, visit the Russell & Roots website and get ready to rock out, Surrey!

When: The Rock Show – July 29, and The Country Show – August 12

Where: Softball City — 2201 148 Street, Surrey, British Columbia

Time: 1:00 pm to 10:00 pm

Tickets: Starting at $78 — tickets available here.