Playland just dropped its opening date for 2023 summer season

One of Vancouver’s most popular summertime events has announced its opening date for the 2023 season, and it’s just around the corner!

Get ready for the rolls, drops, spins, and thrills because Playland has announced its opening date is Saturday, June 3. And advance tickets are on sale now.

This season will also celebrate the 65th anniversary of the Wooden Roller Coaster with special events, new food offerings, and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

You might also like: Metro Vancouver’s huge FREE South Asian block party returns this spring

Some of the world's top digital artists are coming to Vancouver this month

Theatre Under The Stars returns for a heartfelt and magical summer season

There are over 30 rides and attractions to enjoy at Vancouver’s favourite amusement park, ranging from family fun rides to extreme, heart-racing attractions.

Prepare yourself for the Skybender, Hell’s Gate, and of course, The Beast — the massive pendulum that stands 12 storeys tall and swings at speeds of 90 km/h.

The amusement park also has a variety of exciting activities to enjoy during your visit, including mini golf and a climbing wall. And you can try to win a prize in one of the midway games.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all there is to see and do at Playland this summer, so it’s a good thing that the park is serving up new ice cream flavours and noodle bar items this year. Of course, you can’t forget about classic features like hot dogs and iced mini donuts.

And if you want to take your Playland experience to the next level, you can apply for one of the many roles that PNE is looking to fill this summer.