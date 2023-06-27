Vancouver's thrilling and tasty Latin American festival returns this summer

The biggest Latin American festival in the Pacific Northwest returns to Vancouver this summer to celebrate a milestone anniversary.

Carnaval del Sol will take place from July 7 to 9 at David Lam Park in Yaletown. It’s the perfect opportunity to experience the richness and diversity of the unique cultures, with live music, dance performances, and delicious food to enjoy.

The event is presented by Latincouver, a non-profit organization that promotes and preserves Latin American culture in BC, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this July.

The party kicks off on Friday, July 7, with Carnaval del Sol’s Opening Night Beer Garden. Start the weekend off with a neon-themed evening of drag performances, food, music, and cold brews with friends in the Beer Plaza.

Make plans to spend as much time as possible at Carnaval del Sol because there is plenty to see and do at David Lam Park. This year’s event spotlights Colombian culture with unique workshops, live performances and culinary experiences from more than 11 countries.

The iconic outdoor festival will feature over 400 performers and 11 plazas with activities for all ages. You can also shop for artisan-crafted goods, try your hand at traditional Latin games like rana, chezz and parques, and even take Zumba and Capoeira dance classes.

When you need to refresh yourself in between dance sessions, visit the Beer Plaza for cold drinks from Granville Island Brewing and Topo Chico, live music by DJ Sanchez and DJ Erick, and Mexican bites from La Taqueria.

And a visit to Carnaval del Sol wouldn’t be complete without trying some (or all) of the tasty food being served. From Portuguese custard tarts to empanadas to Peruvian wings and Carnaval del bao, you’ll definitely want to bring your appetite.

When: July 7 to 9, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: David Lam Park, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Free admission for children 12 years of age and under and for seniors 65 or older. Purchase online