Vancouver's famous water ballet returning to False Creek (VIDEOS)
An iconic summer tradition is returning to a Vancouver waterway this weekend and promises to be a sight to behold.
False Creek Ferries has announced that its popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Saturday, July 1 along the False Creek Waterfront.
Passers-by on the Seawall as well as local residents will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.
The False Creek Ferry ballet returns this Saturday, July 1! 8:15 am at the Village, 8:45 am at David Lam Park, 9:15 am at Granville Island, & 9:45 am off of Sunset Beach. pic.twitter.com/W6PDOhoyY3
— False Creek Ferries (@FalseCreekFerry) June 27, 2023
The ballet will begin east of the Cambie Bridge by the Olympic Village at 8:15 am. The ferry fleet will then perform off of David Lam Park at 8:45 am, between the Granville and Burrard Bridges by 9:15 am, and off of Sunset Beach by 9:45 am.
False Creek Ferries also shared a number of recommended spots to watch the performances. They include:
- Habitat Island
- Yaletown ferry dock
- East side of the Cambie bridge
- David Lam Park seawall
- Pier overlooking the False Creek ferry dock on Granville Island
- East sidewalk on the Burrard bridge
False Creek Ferries Ballet
When: July 1, 2023
Time: 8:15 to 9:45 am
Where: Various locations on False Creek
Cost: Free