Vancouver's famous water ballet returning to False Creek (VIDEOS)

An iconic summer tradition is returning to a Vancouver waterway this weekend and promises to be a sight to behold.

False Creek Ferries has announced that its popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Saturday, July 1 along the False Creek Waterfront.

Passers-by on the Seawall as well as local residents will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

The False Creek Ferry ballet returns this Saturday, July 1! 8:15 am at the Village, 8:45 am at David Lam Park, 9:15 am at Granville Island, & 9:45 am off of Sunset Beach. pic.twitter.com/W6PDOhoyY3 — False Creek Ferries (@FalseCreekFerry) June 27, 2023

The ballet will begin east of the Cambie Bridge by the Olympic Village at 8:15 am. The ferry fleet will then perform off of David Lam Park at 8:45 am, between the Granville and Burrard Bridges by 9:15 am, and off of Sunset Beach by 9:45 am.

False Creek Ferries also shared a number of recommended spots to watch the performances. They include:

Habitat Island

Yaletown ferry dock

East side of the Cambie bridge

David Lam Park seawall

Pier overlooking the False Creek ferry dock on Granville Island

East sidewalk on the Burrard bridge

When: July 1, 2023

Time: 8:15 to 9:45 am

Where: Various locations on False Creek

Cost: Free