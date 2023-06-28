EventsTransportationUrbanizedCurated

Vancouver's famous water ballet returning to False Creek (VIDEOS)

Vancouver's famous water ballet returning to False Creek (VIDEOS)
False Creek Ferries

An iconic summer tradition is returning to a Vancouver waterway this weekend and promises to be a sight to behold.

False Creek Ferries has announced that its popular Ferry Ballet is happening on Saturday, July 1 along the False Creek Waterfront.

Passers-by on the Seawall as well as local residents will be treated to a delightful display of synchronized maneuvers to start their Canada Day.

The ballet will begin east of the Cambie Bridge by the Olympic Village at 8:15 am. The ferry fleet will then perform off of David Lam Park at 8:45 am, between the Granville and Burrard Bridges by 9:15 am, and off of Sunset Beach by 9:45 am.

False Creek Ferries also shared a number of recommended spots to watch the performances. They include:

  • Habitat Island
  • Yaletown ferry dock
  • East side of the Cambie bridge
  • David Lam Park seawall
  • Pier overlooking the False Creek ferry dock on Granville Island
  • East sidewalk on the Burrard bridge

False Creek Ferries Ballet

When: July 1, 2023
Time: 8:15 to 9:45 am
Where: Various locations on False Creek
Cost: Free

