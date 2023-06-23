Huge weekly food festival returns to New Westminster this summer

Summertime and the eatin’ is easy, especially with the return of food-fuelled celebrations to New Westminster this summer.

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fires back up on Friday, July 7 on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West.

One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

This year’s Fridays on Front happens every week from July 7 to July 21 and then again from August 11 to August 25, between 5 and 9 pm.

New for this year is the weekly themed celebrations ranging from an East Asian celebration to a Bollywood Bash and a Pride party.

Guests will be treated to live entertainment and music, children’s activities by Family Place, and a mini artisan market by New West Craft.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

Fridays on Front

When: Every Friday from July 7 to July 21 and August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

With files from Daryn Wright