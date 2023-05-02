Museum of Surrey spotlights mythic creatures and cultural identities

Two new art exhibits in Surrey invite visitors to discover stories of origin, belonging and identity starting this spring.

The Museum of Surrey has unveiled its two latest exhibitions: Weaving Cultural Identities, presented by Vancouver Biennale in the Indigenous Hall, and Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures, in the Feature Gallery.

According to the museum, it is an opportunity for guests to explore how textile arts and how mythical creatures connect communities around the world.

“We are thrilled to offer these two exciting exhibits to our visitors this spring,” said Lynn Saffery, Museum of Surrey manager, in a release. “Both exhibits provide a unique and engaging way to explore different aspects of human culture and creativity.”

Weaving Cultural Identities runs from May 2 to October 1, and is a contemporary textile art exhibit that showcases works from Coast Salish Indigenous weavers and graphic artists as well as from Vancouver’s immigrant Muslim communities. Themes of multicultural identities and intercultural relations are uncovered in the collaborative exploration of histories. The exhibit also explores uneasy issues of belonging, displacement, diaspora, land, and identity.

Giants, Dragons, & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures is an exhibition from the American Museum of Natural History filled with unique cultural artifacts. The exhibit, which runs from May 6 to September 16, spotlights the similar and different ways that people around the globe depict mythic creatures. The Feature Gallery exhibition also highlights shared stories of identity and belonging.

When: May 2 to October 1, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

When: May 6 to September 16, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated