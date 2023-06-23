Vancouver’s first ever Post-it Notes art show returns next month (PHOTOS)

"The Wall" Public Art Installation: Commemorating 100 Years Since the Introduction of the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1923

A big art exhibition made up of tiny unique works is returning to Vancouver this summer for the first time since 2019.

Sticky: A Post–it Note Art Show is happening on July 7 and 8 at Burnout Cafe in the city’s East Village, with over 100 local and international artists taking part.

The second annual event is produced and curated by local artist Flavia and animation director Jeff Chiba Stearns. Each featured work of art will be created on a 3×3 inch Post-it Note.

“As an artist in Vancouver, I can see that accessible spaces for artists and the art community are becoming less and less common,” said Flavia, an Emily Carr grad who has been exhibited internationally, in a release. “There is a lack of spaces where inspiring events and shows can take place in this city.

“I want to be able to have a show where the art community can come together and enjoy artwork that is accessible both for artists to create, and for collectors to purchase.”

Sticky’s opening night party takes place on Friday, July 7 from 6 to 11 pm, with art lovers getting to enjoy their favourite drinks while snagging their favourite Post-it Note creations.

There will be almost 1,000 artworks available for purchase for $20 each.

The Post–it Note Art Show continues with family-friendly activities on Saturday, July 8 from 12 to 4 pm. Art stations will be set up for children to make their own sticky note art alongside a number of participating artists. And the walls will be restocked with new Post–it Note art throughout the two-day event.

The organizers say they want to make art accessible to everyone, especially in the light of many art galleries and spaces closing doors across the city.

“When Flavia first approached me about an idea to create an art show entirely on Post–it Notes, I couldn’t say no to coming on board,” said Stearns, an Emmy nominee and Webby Award winner, in a statement. “I love how the Sticky Show brings together hundreds of animators, illustrators, and artists across the city into one amazing show.

“With the incredible success of the first show, I’m confident that this popular art event will be a huge draw for the Vancouver art community for years to come.”

When: July 7 and 8, 2023

Time: 6 to 11 pm (Friday), 12 to 4 pm (Saturday)

Where: Burnout Café – 2032 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free