BC's biggest waterpark reopens next month just 90 minutes from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to slip and slide your way into summertime, because BC’s biggest waterpark is set to reopen next month!

A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season on weekends starting Saturday, June 10 and daily starting on Saturday, June 24.

The popular Fraser Valley destination will be open rain or shine all season long and tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cultus Lake Waterpark (@cultuslakewaterpark)

You might also like: Big changes coming to Vancouver Pride parade, festival this summer

A FREE family bike festival rides into Concord Pacific Place this spring

OPA! Greek Day on Broadway returns to Vancouver this summer

To celebrate its reopening announcement, Cultus Lake Waterpark is hosting an early bird presale until June 30. All admission tickets (full day, half day, and twilights) purchased before the end of June will receive an $8 discount.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

Returning for 2023 are the VIP cabana rentals, which include more sizes and locations this year for customers to reserve in advance.

Tickets are on sale now and children shorter than 36″ are free with an adult ticket.

Cultus Lake Waterpark will be open through to Monday, September 5, giving you plenty of time for some outdoor summer fun.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake, BC

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter