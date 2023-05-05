EventsSummerCuratedOutdoors

BC's biggest waterpark reopens next month just 90 minutes from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
May 5 2023, 5:17 pm
BC's biggest waterpark reopens next month just 90 minutes from Vancouver (PHOTOS)
Cultus Lake Waterpark/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
55 Years of #1 Hits

Sat, May 13, 7:30pm

55 Years of #1 Hits
The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, May 24, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!
Beyond Books - Coquitlam Public Library Open House

Sun, May 28, 12:00pm

Beyond Books - Coquitlam Public Library Open House
Brewery & the Beast 2023

Sun, July 9, 12:00pm

Brewery & the Beast 2023
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to slip and slide your way into summertime, because BC’s biggest waterpark is set to reopen next month!

A mere 90-minute drive from Vancouver, Cultus Lake Waterpark will start welcoming guests for the 2023 season on weekends starting Saturday, June 10 and daily starting on Saturday, June 24.

The popular Fraser Valley destination will be open rain or shine all season long and tickets are on sale now.

To celebrate its reopening announcement, Cultus Lake Waterpark is hosting an early bird presale until June 30. All admission tickets (full day, half day, and twilights) purchased before the end of June will receive an $8 discount.

Cultus Lake opened in 1984 and is locally owned and operated. With numerous waterslides, several splash pads, a lazy river, and even hot tubs, the park is the perfect way to enjoy a summer day.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Cultus Lake Waterpark/Facebook

Adventurous sliders will want to slap on the waterproof sunscreen and enjoy the Valley of Fear or the Freefall tower. Families and young ones can also experience Tots’ Castle, Pirates Cove, and Western Canada’s biggest waterslide, the Colossal Canyon family raft ride!

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Cultus Lake Waterpark/Facebook

After you’ve built up an appetite, grab some food from the in-park vendors including the refreshing pineapple dole whip soft serve. Then relax at one of the 150+ shade and shelter picnic areas.

Returning for 2023 are the VIP cabana rentals, which include more sizes and locations this year for customers to reserve in advance.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Cultus Lake Waterpark/Facebook

Tickets are on sale now and children shorter than 36″ are free with an adult ticket.

Cultus Lake Waterpark will be open through to Monday, September 5, giving you plenty of time for some outdoor summer fun.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Highway, Cultus Lake, BC

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Curated
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.