All the vendors coming to Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest in July

Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is just around the corner, and good times will be pouring at the PNE Fairgrounds.

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada and organized by Feaster, takes place on Saturday, July 8. And we got a sneak preview of all the amazing vendors coming for the party.

Attendees will discover more than 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from over 85 participating craft manufacturers while listening to epic live entertainment in the sunshine.

To get you pumped for a day out with friends, here are all of the vendors you can check out at VCBW this summer:

Proliv

Justin Stitches

JRG

Rebel Rebel

BKH

Lee’s Donuts

Cazba

Super Thai

Real Patty Co.

The Pawn Shop

Risotto Party

Jamoneria By Arc

Aikona

Kpu Brew Diploma Program

Taylight Brewing

Howling Moon Craft Cider

Lillooet Brewing

Brave Brewing

Shaketown Brewing

Silvery Valley Brewing

Batch 44

Black Kettle Brewing

Steamworks Brewing Co.

Brewhall Beer Co.

Farm Country Brewing

Lonetree

Twin Sails Brewing

Bomber Brewing

Container Brewing

Wards Cider

Brookswood Brewing

Granville Island Brewing

Magic Malts

Backcountry Brewing

Coast Mountain Beer

Phillips Beer & Malting Co.

White Sails Brewing

Big Bear Brewery

Tree Brewing Co.

Wild Eye Brewing

Old Abbey Ales

Trading Post Brewing

Whistler Water

Bet99

Devil’s Bath

Parallel 49 Brewing Co.

Dead Frog Brewery

North Point Brewing Co.

Howe Sound

Andina

Mountainview Brewing Co.

Ravens Brewing Co.

Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.

Nuts

Vancouver Island Brewing

Patina Brewing Co.

Camp Beer Co.

Beere

East Van Brewing Co.

Stanley Park Brewing

Foamer’s Folly Brewing Co.

Guests are also in for an auditory treat as the musical lineup for VCBW 2023 is Capital Cities, Fake Shark, and The Strumbellas.

Vancouver indie-pop faves Fake Shark have toured the UK and sold out shows in Japan. The foursome has also released six albums, the most recent being 2021’s Time For The Future.

Grammy-nominated duo Capital Cities broke onto the scene with their catchy anthem, “Safe and Sound.” The group has also toured with Katy Perry and won an MTV Music Award.

Two-time Juno Award winners The Strumbellas have won fans all over the world with their songs such as “Spirits” and “Salvation.” The six-piece Lindsay, Ontario, rockers have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online