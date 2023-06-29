All the vendors coming to Vancouver's Craft Beer and Music Fest in July
Lower Mainland’s largest craft beer event is just around the corner, and good times will be pouring at the PNE Fairgrounds.
VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW), presented by Go RVing Canada and organized by Feaster, takes place on Saturday, July 8. And we got a sneak preview of all the amazing vendors coming for the party.
Attendees will discover more than 150 craft beers, ciders, meads, and braggots from over 85 participating craft manufacturers while listening to epic live entertainment in the sunshine.
- You might also like:
- An epic Lebanese block party and feast is happening in Vancouver soon
- Massive supercar show and basketball fest zooms into Richmond in July (PHOTOS)
- Vancouver's thrilling and tasty Latin American festival returns this summer
To get you pumped for a day out with friends, here are all of the vendors you can check out at VCBW this summer:
- Proliv
- Justin Stitches
- JRG
- Rebel Rebel
- BKH
- Lee’s Donuts
- Cazba
- Super Thai
- Real Patty Co.
- The Pawn Shop
- Risotto Party
- Jamoneria By Arc
- Aikona
- Kpu Brew Diploma Program
- Taylight Brewing
- Howling Moon Craft Cider
- Lillooet Brewing
- Brave Brewing
- Shaketown Brewing
- Silvery Valley Brewing
- Batch 44
- Black Kettle Brewing
- Steamworks Brewing Co.
- Brewhall Beer Co.
- Farm Country Brewing
- Lonetree
- Twin Sails Brewing
- Bomber Brewing
- Container Brewing
- Wards Cider
- Brookswood Brewing
- Granville Island Brewing
- Magic Malts
- Backcountry Brewing
- Coast Mountain Beer
- Phillips Beer & Malting Co.
- White Sails Brewing
- Big Bear Brewery
- Tree Brewing Co.
- Wild Eye Brewing
- Old Abbey Ales
- Trading Post Brewing
- Whistler Water
- Bet99
- Devil’s Bath
- Parallel 49 Brewing Co.
- Dead Frog Brewery
- North Point Brewing Co.
- Howe Sound
- Andina
- Mountainview Brewing Co.
- Ravens Brewing Co.
- Mt. Begbie Brewing Co.
- Nuts
- Vancouver Island Brewing
- Patina Brewing Co.
- Camp Beer Co.
- Beere
- East Van Brewing Co.
- Stanley Park Brewing
- Foamer’s Folly Brewing Co.
Guests are also in for an auditory treat as the musical lineup for VCBW 2023 is Capital Cities, Fake Shark, and The Strumbellas.
Vancouver indie-pop faves Fake Shark have toured the UK and sold out shows in Japan. The foursome has also released six albums, the most recent being 2021’s Time For The Future.
Grammy-nominated duo Capital Cities broke onto the scene with their catchy anthem, “Safe and Sound.” The group has also toured with Katy Perry and won an MTV Music Award.
Two-time Juno Award winners The Strumbellas have won fans all over the world with their songs such as “Spirits” and “Salvation.” The six-piece Lindsay, Ontario, rockers have performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and topped the Billboard Alternative Songs chart.
VCBW Craft Beer Week Festival 2023
When: July 8, 2023
Time: 2 to 7 pm (VIP), 3 to 7 pm (General Admission)
Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $65, purchase online
Community Partnership Content