Whitecaps hosting Vancouver’s largest drag happy hour to celebrate Pride

One of the Vancouver Whitecaps’ most anticipated theme nights of the year is happening next month at BC Place, and it also happens to be one of the most colourful.

The Whitecaps’ 10th annual Pride Match takes place on July 8 during their MLS game against the Seattle Sounders. And the team is hosting Vancouver’s largest drag happy hour to celebrate.

Caps & Queens: Drag Happy Hour is a free 19+ street party taking place from 3 to 7 pm at Robson and Beatty, with live performances, food trucks, drink specials, and more.

There will also be a Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 match starting at 2 pm.

Fans attending the outdoor shindig will see drag performances by Batty Banks, Bibi Souphresh, Genesis, Jerrilynn Spears, Kara Juku, and Tiffany Ann Co.

DJ Nick Bertossi, singer-songwriter Matthew Presidente, and host Synthia Kiss will help keep the energy up during Caps & Queens while you enjoy $5 drink specials, prize giveaways, and more.

Drag Happy Hour and the Whitecaps Pride Match are being held in support of Qmunity, a non-profit that supports 2SLGBTQIA+ people. With donation opportunities available onsite.

The festivities continue inside the stadium as the Whitecaps will be sporting the league-issued Pride jersey and have a special Pride scarf based on acclaimed local queer artist Christina Hryc, aka Boots’ logo design. Both will be available for purchase starting from July 8.

Hryc previously told Daily Hive that the design incorporates a number of elements that have always been important to her.

“I wanted to showcase the monarch butterfly because of its ties with mental illness awareness symbolism,” said Hryc. “Something as delicate as a monarch butterfly overcomes so many obstacles and beats the odds each year during migration. You can’t really have something Pride-inspired and not include a rainbow’s spectrum of colours.

“My bold black line work that ties the design together is also a nod to my own artistic style and a reminder to always stay true to who you are and what you believe in.”

Synthia Kiss, star of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2, will be doing an in-stadium performance during the match. A very special ensemble from the Rainbow Concert Band, Canada’s only 2SLGBTQIA+ concert band, will also entertain the fans.

Whitecaps are looking to showcase additional local LGBTQIA2S+ talent during the matchday experience. Interested artists and talent, including dancers, visual artists, singers, musicians, community organizations, and vendors, can apply online.

When: July 8, 2023

Time: 2 pm (VWFC2 match), 3 to 7 pm, (Pride Happy Hour), 7:30 pm (kickoff)

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free for Pride Happy Hour, various prizes for game tickets. Purchase online