Opening soon: 26 new Vancouver restaurants to try

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
May 18 2022, 4:25 pm
Opening soon: 26 new Vancouver restaurants to try
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up too.

There is a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants for you to try in the near future or down the line in general.

If you didn’t catch the first part of our list of Vancouver restaurants opening soon, check it out here.

Suyo

Suyo Team (Courtesy Suyo)

Set to launch at 3475 Main Street, the former location of breakfast gem Slickity Jim’s, Suyo will offer diners a modern take on classic Peruvian dishes from Chef/Partner Ricardo Valverde.

Address: 3475 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-322-1588

Instagram

La Fraise Rose

Local florist La Fraise Rose, known for its beautifully preserved roses and gorgeous, fresh and dried flowers, is preparing to open something really sweet. The female-owned and operated brand is aiming to launch Vancouver’s first-ever chocolate strawberry store this summer, the team tells Dished.

Address: 481 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Folke Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Folke (@folkerestaurant)

A new veggie-focused, plant-based dining concept is coming to Kitsilano: Folke Restaurant. This new eatery, which will be opening at 2585 W Broadway (formerly Super Hiro’s), is described as a share plate concept that’s all about the veg.

Address: 2585 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Dolce Amore

Dolce Amore, also known as The Gelato Mafia, is gearing up to open a second location in North Vancouver. The original shop is located on Vancouver’s Commercial Drive and prides itself on being open until 11 pm – later than most dessert shops in the city.

Address: 113 2nd Street West, North Vancouver

Instagram

Mello — Kerrisdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by m e l l o (@mellovancouver)

The second Mello location is expected to launch this summer at 4635 Arbutus Street in Kerrisdale. Mello tells Dished it will be making its signature fresh brioche donuts at this location, plus all the other menu and drink items we know and love from the spot.

Address: 4635 Arbutus Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Davie Village Bakery & Gelato

Davie Village Bakery & Gelato is, you guessed it, located in the Davie Village neighbourhood at 1216 Davie Street. The shop is gearing up for an opening sometime in the next couple of weeks, but Dished had a chance to chat with the bakery about what we can expect.

Address: 1216 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — River District

Hot on the heels of its second Burnaby restaurant opening, Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba has revealed yet another Vancouver location is in the works.

Address: 8591 River District Crossing, Vancouver

Instagram

Sweet Revenge Cafe & Bakery

Ready your sweet tooth, Surrey – a new spot for hand-crafted treats is coming soon. Sweet Revenge Bakery & Cafe will be opening up soon at 6-19567 64th Avenue in Surrey.

Address: 6-19567 64th Avenue, Surrey

Instagram

Neptune Noodle Bar — Coquitlam Centre

There is no word yet on an opening date or a menu, but you can expect dishes like their kimchi BBQ pork ramen and curry Angus beef noodles found at their other locations.

Address: Coquitlam Centre, 1046-2929 Barnett Highway, Coquitlam
Phone: 778-285-0583

Instagram

FDL Cafe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FiorDiLatte Cafe (@fdlcafe)

FDL Cafe – also known as FiordiLatte Cafe – which has its original outpost in the Burnaby Heights neighbourhood, is set to open a second location.

Address: 1858 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram

Chibop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #CHIBOP (@hashtag_chibop)

The concept will offer Korean eats and of course, chicken, our favourite dish of all time. The eatery tells us that once it opens, it will be open daily from 11 am to midnight, making it a must-try late-night spot for bites.

Address: 1805 Rosser Avenue, Burnaby

Instagram

The Peri Peri Shack — Burnaby

Metro Vancouver has no shortage of new chicken places. Like seriously, no shortage, as another one is popping up soon: The Peri Peri Shack. This concept opened its first location in Vancouver on Kingsway in winter 2020, and now the eatery is gearing up to launch its second location in Burnaby.

Address: 6691 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Instagram

Pelicana Chicken (Multiple Locations)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S C O T T | 🌏🍱 (@fooddiplomacy)

Pelicana Chicken opened its first BC location in Burnaby last fall, and the brand has plans for more outposts. The chain’s premium Korean fried chicken got foodies excited, so this announcement will surely be a buzz-worthy follow-up.

  • Port Coquitlam – 206-2748 Lougheed Highway, Port Coquitlam
  • Surrey – #102-16016 Fraser Highway, Surrey

NOX

Courtesy NOX

Brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz and Sam Fabbro, this concept will be a modern spot for a West Coast take on Italian eats.

Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Afuri Ramen + Dumpling — Vancouver

The acclaimed Tokyo-based ramen joint is slated to open at 2801 Main Street in Mount Pleasant, Dished Vancouver, is told.

Address: 2801 Main Street, Vancouver

Catch 122 — Lower Lonsdale

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Catch 122 Cafe Bistro (@catch122)

Catch 122’s branding on the new space says its new outpost is going to offer brunch, pastries, coffee, and dinner service… so basically all our favourite things.

Instagram

Thierry – West Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thierry Chocolates (@thierrychocolat)

One of Vancouver’s favourite dessert spots will officially be opening a new location. Thierry, a much-loved chocolaterie, pâtisserie, and cafe, has confirmed a third West Vancouver outpost is in the works.

Address: 1343 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Instagram

Robba da Matti – Kitsilano

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robba da Matti (@robba_damatti)

Vancouver is swimming in amazing options when it comes to pasta, and we’re about to get another destination for quality Italian eats. Robba da Matti will soon be opening its fourth location in Kitsilano.

Address: 1898 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Earls — The Amazing Brentwood

It looks like folks living around The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) are going to get yet another addition to the new shopping centre’s food offerings: Earls Kitchen + Bar is officially opening at the mall.

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

Bin 4 Burger Lounge – Burnaby

Popular Victoria-based burger joint Bin 4 Burger Lounge has announced when burger lovers in Burnaby will have access to their tasty eats.

Instagram

SWITCH Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SWITCH_VAN (@switch_vancouver)

SWITCH is advertised as “Vancouver’s largest premier party venue,” and it’s set to open in late 2021. Located at 1339 Robson Street (formerly Hon’s Wun-Tun House), SWITCH describes itself as a kitchen, bar, and lounge as well as a new karaoke destination.

Address: 1339 Robson Street, Vancouver

Haidilao Hot Pot — The Amazing Brentwood

Haidilao Hot Pot The Amazing Brentwood

Daily Hive

Haidilao Hot Pot is officially opening a new location in Metro Vancouver — this time in Burnaby. The global hot pot chain will be opening in Burnaby’s The Amazing Brentwood on the mall’s second level.

Facebook | Instagram

Pablo Cheese Tart – Vancouver

Pablo Cheese Tart Vancouver is slated to open at 511 W Broadway in the summer of 2022. The Osaka-based brand is known for its “revolutionary cheese tarts” and cheesecakes in various flavours and sizes.

Address: 511 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Bamboo World Kitchen — W Broadway

Bamboo World Kitchen just opened its flagship location in Vancouver. The new 2690 Granville Street eatery opened in the former location of a Starbucks in South Granville. Its second location is coming soon.

Address: 794 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Juanita

Juanita

Courtesy Juanita

Kitsilano, you’re in for a treat. The new all-day dining concept “Juanita” is gearing up to open. Located at 1516 Yew Street, the eatery has taken over the space formerly occupied by shuttered jazz destination the Blue Martini Cafe, directly across the street from Nook and Local.

Address: 1516 Yew Street, Vancouver

Instagram

