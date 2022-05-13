Vancouver’s West End neighbourhood is about to get a new spot for European-inspired pastries and gelato.

Davie Village Bakery & Gelato is, you guessed it, located in the Davie Village neighbourhood at 1216 Davie Street. The shop is gearing up for an opening sometime in the next couple of weeks, but Dished had a chance to chat with the bakery about what we can expect.

“Davie Village Bakery will be offering authentic European breads. In addition, we will also have gelato and an assortment of pastries and cakes,” we’re told.

Its sweet and savoury offerings will be “authentic to the Balkan, Greek, Turkey, France, Italy and Portugal region.”

The business has shared a few images on its Instagram, and it looks like we can expect things like mini cheesecakes and truffles served in champagne flutes.

Stay tuned for more details on this new spot!