We love a good spot that puts a real focus on the dessert part of a meal.

Metro Vancouver’s Happy Singh Street Eats is an absolute must-try spot for innovative desserts, boasting more than 160 unique items on its dessert menu.

This Delta restaurant, located at 8821 120 Street, serves a range of Indian street food dishes, including chaats, South Indian sambar, aloo tiki burgers, and other snacks like pakora and patties.

A huge draw, though, is the spot’s massive dessert menu, which just continues to grow.

In addition to some traditional sweet items, like saffron and cardamom pudding, Happy Singh also has more than 160 flavours of hand-made shakes.

With flavours like Lotus Biscoff, Oreo Ferrero, pistachio malai, and jalebi Jamun, all served in souvenir mason jars; the desserts really steal the show here.

The over-the-top desserts often come topped with things like slices of cheesecake, chocolate bars, or cotton candy, making each one more of a milkshake experience.

The shakes are categorized by types, including the Big Mouth Shakes, Cheesecake Freakshake, Shaken Cheesecake, Shake the Cake, Artisanal Shakes and Happy-Dae Sundaes. Some are modern takes on traditional Indian flavour profiles, like the Dilli Di Malpua Rabri or the Luv Shuv Te Kaju Katli, while others appeal to North American sugar-fueled tastes (like the Peppermint Oreo or Hershey’s Cookies and Cream).

Plus, on “Sunday Happy-Daes” you can get buy-one-get-one deals on Happy-Dae Sundaes, which come in flavours like KitKat Oreo and mango wafer krunch.

Happy Singh just added 60 new flavours to its lineup, making it even more tempting to try out these photo-worthy treats.

The shakes are available for online orders, or you can choose to dine-in and watch them made right before your eyes.

Address: 8821 120 Street, Delta

Phone: 778-578-6666

Instagram