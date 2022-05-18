We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants to try soon or down the line in general.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is officially expanding again! The popular spot for rare drinks, snacks, and streetwear will be opening a new location in North Vancouver.

Address: 1830 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

One Vancouver neighbourhood is about to get a unique spot for bites and sips. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a neighbourhood bar and grill, will be opening at 67 West 6th Avenue in a Victorian-era heritage home.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent.

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

Kafka’s in the Park was designed by Scott Cohen. It will feature elements like a folding window wall, eye-catching high-contrast graphics, a custom-crafted banquette, lush plants, and rainbow-tinted lucite mobiles, which will cast multicoloured light.

Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards

Just a short while after a much-loved Vancouver BBQ joint relocated and opened in town, news of another popular concept hailing from Whistler was announced: Purebread is coming to Squamish.

Address: Garibaldi Village, Squamish

