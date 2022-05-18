FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Opening soon: 24 new Vancouver restaurants to try

May 18 2022, 4:15 pm
Artistic rendering of Archer's interior (Little Giant Architecture Interiors Inc)
We always have an awesome selection of new food and beverage establishments to check out here in Vancouver, but we like to keep track of what’s coming up, too.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

Here are some new Vancouver restaurants to try soon or down the line in general.

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega — North Vancouver

Lucky’s Exotic Bodega is officially expanding again! The popular spot for rare drinks, snacks, and streetwear will be opening a new location in North Vancouver.

Address: 1830 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Instagram

Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions

One Vancouver neighbourhood is about to get a unique spot for bites and sips. Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, a neighbourhood bar and grill, will be opening at 67 West 6th Avenue in a Victorian-era heritage home.

Address: 67 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Sushi Mahana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HIROSHI HOSHIKO (@chefhiroshi)

The calibre of sushi in North Vancouver is about to be raised significantly. Sushi Mahana, an omakase-style restaurant, is set to open at 111-175 West 3rd Street in North Van, just a few blocks from the Lonsdale Quay.

Address: 111-175 West 3rd Street, North Vancouver

Instagram

Old Yale Brewing Abbotsford

Old Yale Brewing

Rendering courtesy Old Yale Brewing

The Chilliwack-based brewery and tasting room has shared that it’s planning on opening a 220-seat craft brewery and kitchen in downtown Abbotsford.

Address: Downtown Abbotsford

Instagram

Archer

Archer

Artistic rendering of Archer’s interior (Little Giant Architecture Interiors Inc)

A new immersive culinary destination is gearing up to open in downtown Vancouver: Archer. Slated to launch at 1152 Alberni Street, this new concept aims to take guests on a “culinary tour of the Pacific Northwest” with its bountiful brunch, cocktail hour, and dinner service.

Address: 1152 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Daily Hive

One of Canada’s steakhouse chains looks to have set its sights on Vancouver. Chop Steakhouse & Bar has put up signage at the Convention Centre West Building, signalling an opening is imminent. 

Address: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building — 1055 Canada Place Suite 26, Vancouver

Instagram

Kafka’s in the Park

Kafka's in the Park

Rendering of Kafka’s in the Park interior (Courtesy Kafka’s)

Kafka’s in the Park was designed by Scott Cohen. It will feature elements like a folding window wall, eye-catching high-contrast graphics, a custom-crafted banquette, lush plants, and rainbow-tinted lucite mobiles, which will cast multicoloured light.

Address: Corner of Smithe and Richards

Instagram

Purebread — Squamish

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Purebread (@purebread_canada)

Just a short while after a much-loved Vancouver BBQ joint relocated and opened in town, news of another popular concept hailing from Whistler was announced: Purebread is coming to Squamish.

Address: Garibaldi Village, Squamish

Instagram

Salmon n’ Bannock On The Fly — YVR Airport

The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it’s planning to open a new outpost at YVR Airport. Salmon n’ Bannock tells us it is aiming for an early-spring opening.

Address: YVR Airport (International Departures beside a Starbucks, after duty-free)

Instagram

Steamworks Mount Pleasant

Tentatively set to open at the end of May/beginning of June 2022, Steamworks said patrons could look forward to 30 rotating taps, 20 Steamworks features, and 10 guest taps, as well as a full kitchen that will dish out pub favourites, modern eats, and even a special weekend brunch menu.

Address: Main Street and 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Motorino

Motorino Gelato

Courtesy Motorino Gelato

Kitchen Table Restaurants is at it again with its delicious takeover of Vancouver. The group has announced yet another concept is opening in our city: Motorino Gelato. The new sweet spot will offer traditional Italian gelato made with local ingredients alongside granita, a semi-frozen treat hailing from Sicily, Italy.

Address: 1001 West Cordova Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Novella

Novella

Novella Exterior (Photo: Sarah Annand)

Residents and visitors of Mount Pleasant can look forward to a top-notch new concept coming to the neighbourhood early this year. Novella, a coffee bar, breakfast spot, and neighbourhood grocer, is slated to open in early 2022. This all-in-one project comes to us from the team behind Published on Main, and it will be located at 2650 Main Street.

Address: 2650 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Chipotle

chipotle

Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

It might not be a fancy Chipotlane drive-thru, but fans of the American fast-casual chain will still be pleased to hear about the new Chipotle location opening in downtown Vancouver.

Address: 398 Robson Street, Vancouver

Aburi Market

Aburi Market

Photo: Maria Gonzalez

If you’re a fan of the Aburi To-Go concepts from Aburi Restaurants Canada, you’ll love this. The group is opening its first-ever Aburi Market, aka a premium Japanese Washoku, in West Vancouver.

Address: 1350 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram

Tap & Barrel Bridges

Briges

Courtesy Tap & Barrel

Tap & Barrel Bridges will combine Bridges’ legacy and Tap & Barrel’s philosophy. This spot will be the group’s flagship location and the test kitchen for the company’s culinary development program. The tentative reopening time is spring 2022.

Address: 1696 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

OEB Breakfast Co. — Ambleside

OEB Breakfast Co

Hanna McLean/Daily Hive

Popular all-day brunch spot OEB Breakfast Co. has some seriously exciting expansion plans on the horizon. One of the places it’ll be expanding to? None other than the North Shore. West Vancouver will be getting an OEB Breakfast Co. location in the coming seasons.

Address: 1390 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Perfecto Cafe

Perfecto Cafe

Daily Hive

A new spot for pastries and gelato is opening in a former downtown Starbucks location. The Perfecto Cafe will be launching soon at 605 Davie Street.

Address: 605 Davie Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Pizza Rubato Napoletana

Pizza Rubato

Rendering courtesy Pizza Rubato

new spot for quality ‘za is planning on opening in Vancouver soon. Pizza Rubato Napoletana is gearing up to launch at 561 W Broadway. Named after an Italian musical term that means “rhythmic freedom,” the new pizza joint will be a destination where folks can find over 25 different varieties of authentic Neapolitan pies once it opens.

Address: 561 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Chubbs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chubbs (@chubbssubs)

A new spot for “game-changing” comfort eats, Chubbs is slated to open in Metro Vancouver soon. The brand new concept is opening in Surrey at The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive.

Address: The Shops at Morgan Crossing, Unit F118 – 15775 Croydon Drive, Surrey

Instagram

The Farmhouse

The Farmhouse

Courtesy The Farmhouse

Mount Pleasant is about to get more delicious, as the neighbourhood will be home to Vancouver’s new farm-to-table Italian restaurant called The Farmhouse. The Farmhouse will be opening at 352 East 10th Avenue, just a stone’s throw from Kingsgate Mall. The eatery will feature an open kitchen and seats for 60, including four spots at a short serve bar.

Address: 352 East 10th Avenue, Vancouver

Claudio’s Ristorante

Claudio's Ristorante

Courtesy Claudio’s Ristorante

The spirit of Burnaby’s now-shuttered Pasta Amore will be carried into a new concept and location with Claudio’s Ristorante. The next iteration of the Metro Vancouver restaurant will open at 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive in Burnaby in a 2,100-sq-ft space.

Address: 103 – 4402 Skyline Drive, Burnaby

Saola

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Saola (@lovesaola)

A new modern Asian restaurant called “Saola” is set to open in Vancouver. Slated to open at 2415 Main Street, the folks behind this project include Do Chay’s Patrick Do and actor-producer and actor-writer Osric Chau and Nicholas Carey, respectively.

Address: 2415 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram

The Very Good Butchers

Victoria-based vegan food phenomenon The Very Good Butchers is officially opening a huge flagship location in Vancouver. On a call with Dished Vancouver, the company’s CEO, Mitchell Scott, shared details about the plans for a new 10,000-sq-ft facility slated to open at the Nickel at 285 West 5th Avenue in Mount Pleasant.

Address: 285 West 5th, Vancouver

Instagram

With files from Daryn Wright

Hanna McLean
