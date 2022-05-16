The best, must-try BBQ joints to check out in Vancouver

It seems as if nearly every day there’s a different national food holiday to celebrate, ranging from the very specific to more general types of cuisine.

From National Caesar Day to National Chocolate Chip Day to National Shrimp Day, there’s always some kind of food to set our focus on.

Not only is May 16 National BBQ Day, but the whole month of May is apparently National BBQ Month. And while the rain in Vancouver doesn’t exactly scream BBQ weather, we’re lucky to have a lot of BBQ restaurants to dine at in this city instead.

There a lot of different types of BBQ styles – from Texas-style to Cantonese to Japanese – and this list rounds up all the best the city has to offer.

Slim’s BBQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slim’s BBQ (@meatatslimsbbq)

Run by the same folks who brought us the Rumpus Room – and, in fact, located at the exact address of that former spot – is Slim’s BBQ, an “Authentic Texas-style BBQ with creative cocktails.” This place serves a lot of BBQ classics, like pork ribs, fried chicken, and coleslaw.

Address: 2301 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-708-0881

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memphis Blues Barbeque House (@memphisbluesbbq)

This mainstay for BBQ serves up huge platters of ribs, pulled pork, fried chicken, and other fixings like Caesar salad and fries.

Address: 1342 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-215-2599

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devils Elbow Ale & Smoke House (@devils.elbow)

This spot gives Vancouverites a little taste of Texas with its pork sliders, wings, and famous BBQ platters. It also has a great lineup of craft beers on tap, of course.

Address: 562 Beatty Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-0611

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc D. Wicks (@whiskeysixbbq)

This spot is a purveyor of “locally-sourced foods, organic barbeque, and brown liquor.” Opt for one of its platters to try a range of BBQ eats.

Address: 826 Renfrew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-4050

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buckstop (@buckstopdenman)

A West End mainstay for BBQ, Buckstop serves up fried chicken burgers, Southwestern salad burgers, and other BBQ-between-bun dishes.

Address: 833 Denman Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2528

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gyu-Kaku Vancouver (@gyukaku.vancouver)

Guests get to grill their own marinated meat at the table at this Japanese BBQ spot. You can also get set course packages for groups of people, which include miso soup and chicken karaage.

Address: 888 Nelson Street g3, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-3885

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinatown BBQ (@chinatownbbq)

This family-owned Chinatown spot offers take-out, delivery, and dine-in for its BBQ duck, pork, and soy sauce chicken dishes.

Address: 130 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-2626

Instagram

Butcher’s Block BBQ

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Butchers Block BBQ (@butchersblockbbq)

Go for Butcher’s Block “backyard-style barbeque” like BBQ ribs, beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, and sausages, but be sure to go early – to ensure things are super fresh, there is only a limited quantity each day.

Address: 4091 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-299-8959

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Re-Up BBQ (@reupbbq)

Tucked into New West’s River Market, this counter-service BBQ spot is a great pick for pulled pork sandwiches and brisket sandwiches.

Address: 810 Quayside Drive, New Westminster

Phone: 604-553-3997

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smoke and Bones BBQ (@smokeandbonesbbq)

A Southern-style BBQ restaurant, Smoke and Bones is the place to go in North Van for huge BBQ platters featuring smoked chicken, ribs, and sausage.

Address: 999 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Phone: 604-770-1394

Instagram