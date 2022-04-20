FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

NOX: Coal Harbour's new contemporary Italian restaurant to open soon

Apr 20 2022, 5:37 pm
It’s been a while since we first told you about NOX, a beautiful new contemporary Italian restaurant slated to open in Vancouver. But now, we’ve got updates!

Brought to us by the folks behind New West’s el Santo, Alejandro Diaz and Sam Fabbro, this concept will be a modern spot for a West Coast take on Italian eats.

Courtesy NOX

“Being of Italian descent — having that heritage and culinary background — but honing my craft in the West Coast culinary scene, I’ve always enjoyed bringing those two sides together when I cook for myself and for those I love,” says Chef Fabbro.

“That’s why I’m so excited to draw from the full breadth of my background and cook this way for our guests at NOX.”

Named after the ancient Roman goddess of the night, NOX promises to be an elegant space where patrons can enjoy a great menu of seasonal eats and a selection of sips from boutique wineries “practicing sustainable approaches” in both Italy and BC.

NOX is slated to open in late spring. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date.

NOX

Address: 1575 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

