We can never get enough noodles, so it’s a good thing there’s no shortage of great noodle spots in Vancouver and the surrounding areas.

Neptune Noodle Bar, which is under the Neptune Restaurant Group umbrella, is opening a new spot at Coquitlam Centre this spring.

The huge space, which used to be a Montana’s, will soon house the brand’s fourth outpost. The other Noodle Bar locations are in Burnaby, Richmond, and Surrey.

Included in the Neptune Restaurant Group family, established in 1997, is the Neptune Seafood Restaurant, Neptune Chinese Kitchen, Ryuu Japanese Kitchen, and Cafe il Nido.

There is no word yet on an opening date or a menu, but you can expect dishes like their kimchi BBQ pork ramen and curry Angus beef noodles found at their other locations.

Address: Coquitlam Centre, 1046-2929 Barnett Highway, Coquitlam

Phone: 778-285-0583

