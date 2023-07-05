25+ fantastic Edmonton restaurants that have opened so far in 2023

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, and even though there have been some sad closures, there were some amazing Edmonton restaurants that opened recently.

From burger joints to taco spots to modern Vietnamese-inspired dining, these are some of the best new Edmonton restaurants that opened, and we have loved trying them all out.

Many of these new spots might even become some of the best restaurants in YEG.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that have opened so far in 2023.

Located in the intimate courtyard behind the popular Take Care Cafe on East Whyte, this new spot can be entered through the alley entrance in the back. It’s like a non-secret speakeasy in the sun.

Dishes here are prepared with sharing and sun in mind, like the Mango Salad made with fresh mozzarella, serrano peppers, and cherry tomatoes. It’s a vibrant dish that looks familiar but tastes anything but.

Address: 9621 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This new bar has an incredibly intelligent wine list with a knowledgeable staff excited to tell you exactly what makes these picks so special. With a love of Polish cooking, Chef Lament is serving up a menu of shareable plates designed to pair with the wines listed on the wall.

Address: 12315 102nd Avenue Edmonton

Marlo, a very exciting new Mexican spot, just opened in Edmonton.

From the team behind incredibly popular YEG spots like Pal’s, Pip, and Meat, this is a new concept for tacos, burritos, drinks, and more.

Address: 10403 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Specializing in “fine dining, wrapped to go” sandwiches, the menu here uses high-quality meats, real cheeses, and sauces and dressings that are all made in-house and from scratch.

Address: 12032 – 107th Avenue, Edmonton

Bodega Tapas & Wine Bar

This is the sixth location for the quickly growing bodega bar concept from the team behind the outstanding Sabor restaurant.

Sabor is one of the best restaurants in Edmonton, and these tapas and wine bars have proved incredibly successful. The other spots are at Sabor, Highlands, 124th Street, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

This new location opened in Ellerslie at 916 103A Street SW.

Address: 916 103A Street SW, Edmonton

YunShang Rice Noodle

YunShang Rice Noodle, the “#1 Chinese rice noodle brand in North America,” just had a very popular grand opening.

This expanding spot that is quickly becoming a household name serves more than 5,000 bowls of rice noodles every single day and more than one million customers each year.

Some of the most popular noodle dishes here are the Spicy & Sour Rice Noodle Soup with Beef and Enoki Mushroom, the Chinese Sauerkrant Fish Noodle Soup, and the Tomato Rice Noodle Soup with Beef Slices.

Address: 10167 109th Street NW, Edmonton

This team has always served up delicious eats like ceviche, fruit salad, empanadas, salchipapa, and more. Arepas, a savoury meat/vegetable-filled pocket of ground maize dough, are often on the menu as well. It even offers the Arepaburger, made with a gluten-free flat corn shell, all beef patty, peppers, mozzarella cheese, onions, and in-house sauce.

Address: 10985 127th Street, Edmonton

This new venue is a music establishment with a disco, retro, arcade game feel, and it’s going to consistently have live DJ sets and shows. It’s definitely going to become one of the best places to dance in YEG.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Fu’s Repair Shop, a late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch, just moved to a new YEG location.

Its old space was beautiful, with a creative and fun food and drink menu, but it appears that the popular restaurant has outgrown the spot. It closed on June 4, but the closure was a short one. The team reopened on Friday, June 9 on Jasper Avenue.

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Tasty House, a new noodle restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

The concept of this spot is a Chinese and Japanese noodle restaurant, and it’s located in the University of Alberta area. It’s perfect for students and worth the trip over for everyone else.

Address: 11113 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

This is a contemporary pub, aimed at bringing “great food, drink, and community” to YEG. The space itself definitely has Irish vibes, and so does the menu, with classic dishes like fish and chips, meat pies, and ham hock. This is 100% one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 12026 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Specializing in Mediterranean-inspired food, wine, and cocktails, this is a modern concept that serves lunch and dinner.

Address: #120, 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton

Promising an “epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Edmonton,” the menu here is massive, with more than 10 different kinds of noodle bowls alone. The house special pho is made with a 24-hour broth, steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs, but there are options for wonton, tom yum, pad Thai, and many more as well.

Address: 10542 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

This is a killer cocktail bar and it’s also one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 10262 103rd Street, Edmonton

Located underneath Fox Burger, this low-key underground bar is in the exact same place as the old boiler room that heated the entire building back in the day — hence the name. The cast iron boiler is still in the room and is an interesting centrepiece of the space.

Fox Burger is known for its burgers and drinks. Both it and this new spot, combine to create one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 6423 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Located on 82nd Avenue near Bonnie Doon, this spot specializes in serving authentic chai, this new spot also has lassi drinks, hot food, coffee, desserts, and more.

If you’ve never had chai, it’s a popular Indian black tea brewed in milk and water and is also usually sweetened with sugar. Some of the different options here include karak (strong and black), adrak (fresh ginger), golden milk (turmeric, ghee, and black pepper), and the classic marsala (black loose leaf with five spices).

Address: 10158 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Serving tea, treats, spicy loaves, pies, cookies, and so much more, this menu is unique and delicious, with vibes that embrace all things grunge, modern preppy, punk, and hip-hop. There are even a few retro arcade games that’ll feel like a blast from the past, like the high-flying NBA Tournament Edition game.

Address: 10813 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The menu has appetizers (salad rolls, green onion cakes, passionfruit deep fried shrimp), special bowls (special beef noodle soup, dragon fruit salad rolls), pho (chicken noodles, trio bowl), and more.

There are a number of banh mi sandwiches as well, like BBQ pork, cold cuts, and lemongrass chicken, to name a few.

Address: 9750 170th Street, Edmonton

Located at 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW, this interesting new fusion spot combines a few concepts we already know and love, like tacos, Indian food, and build-your-own options.

Serving plenty of flavourful Indian food like burritos and bowls, the real specialty is the tacos built inside roti and naan (made in-house). It’s the entirely unique and obvious concept that makes this feel like one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW – South Trail Plaza, Edmonton

The menu here includes several classic French dishes, a full AYCE breakfast buffet, and even a build-your-own waffle station.

This all-you-can-eat breakfast and brunch is available every single day and not just on the weekends. It’s a can’t-miss station, especially with the large Eiffel Tower standing tall in the middle of the table surrounded by food.

Address: 8937 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

The cafe menu includes all the familiar specialty coffees, like lattes and cappuccinos, but also exciting options like flavoured fogs, hot chocolate bombs, and hot apple cider, plus baked goods such as cinnamon bun twists and focaccia served with olive oils.

But there are drinks here too.

The cocktails will include classics and specialty creations, from Negronis to different sours and so many more. Each one is shaken and stirred with expertise and garnished beautifully.

Address: Unit 12, 12020 107th Avenue, Edmonton

K-Papa is a new, authentic Korean restaurant that just opened in Edmonton.

Serving Korean cuisine, the food menu here has appetizers, grilled meat, soup, noodles, and so much more. There are even some amazing Korean desserts, like various croffles.

Address: 5728 104th Street, Edmonton

Specializing in serving unique beers from all over the world, this new spot’s mission is to constantly rotate and feature new beers, which will definitely keep things interesting.

In addition to IPAs, sours, lagers, stouts, and more, the menu will also feature natural wines, small plates, and non-alcoholic cocktails.

It might be more of a tap room, but it still also feels like one of the best new restaurants in Edmonton.

Address: 10416 122nd Street NW, Edmonton

Located at 3418 99th Street NW, this exciting new concept cooks up these pizzas and flatbreads in a flame-fired oven.

There are several classic and unique flatbread creations on the menu here, like zaatar, meat pie, cheese, spinach pie, and more. As for the pizzas, there are options like BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, pepperoni, and the Jalapestroni topped with cupped and charred pepperoni, jalapeno, and pesto ranch.

Address: 3418 99th Street NW, Edmonton

This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario just opened in Edmonton.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodles bowls at Mogouyan.

Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

This is the second location from the Smoking Barrels team, with the first being Cocina Latina, another Mexican and Colombian-inspired restaurant that also serves traditional smoked BBQ.

The menu at this new joint includes hot dogs, tamales, desserts, as well as cold and hot drinks.

Address: 10235 124th Street, Edmonton

From the Century Hospitality Group, behind popular restaurant concepts like Lux Steakhouse and MKT, is an exciting new addition to the YEG dining scene.

The space is filled with warm colours, dim lights, and art decorations found throughout. It looks like it’ll be a trendy spot with romantic vibes and a menu that appeals to all guests.

With the concept of “global fare,” this menu really does seem to take inspiration from all over the world. From the share plates to the wood-fired pizza to the long list of entrees, this is a destination restaurant to try as many items as possible.

Address: 10181 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Serving fun twists on nigiri, tempura, and other classic dishes, this place specializes in takoyaki.

The takoyaki at Takopo are the classic balls made with a dashi-infused batter, but with toppings that include wasabi, cheese, and creamy sesame, all with your choice of filling, like octopus, scallops, or mushrooms and corn.

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

The menu here is very fun, especially with a group to try as many things as possible. There are fun categories of small plates that include deep-fried items, as well as a stone grill, grilled dishes and more. There are also ramen bowls and skewers.

Address: 11044 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

