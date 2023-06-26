Well, it looks like the super popular chicken chain Chick-fil-A is coming to Calgary…but when?

The famous American joint, based out of Georgia, stated last year it was looking to expand with 20 new locations across Canada by 2025.

Founded in 1967 and best known for its signature Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich and Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries, the concept has plans to grow from “six to 20 stores by 2025.”

After 2025, the chain is aiming to open seven to 10 restaurants per year.

Now, if recent recruiting activity from the chain is any indication, it seems Calgary is on track to be home to one of those outposts.

Details are scarce so far. If it does happen, we don’t know where this new location will be opening or when, but it would appear the wheels are in motion.

Besides the chain announcing Canadian expansion plans, Chick-fil-A posted on LinkedIn this month that it was searching for a franchise owner.

“Chick-fil-A Canada is GROWING in Alberta,” stated the post.

Searching for interested franchise owners to helm the city’s first location is a strong indicator that the fried chicken joint will be a part of the YYC food scene.

Hopefully, it’s before the year 2025 though…and hopefully, it lives up to the massive hype if it does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chick-fil-A Canada (@chickfilacanada)

The food menu here resembles any great fried chicken spot. Sandwiches, sides, salads, and more are available, with the classic fried chicken sandwich (seasoned chicken served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips) being the most popular.

There are so many great fried chicken spots in YYC. Will this one be one of the best? We’re all going to have to wait to find out the answer to that.

Up until now, Chick-fil-A has been focused on growing within the Greater Toronto Area in Ontario. The brand currently operates most of its Canadian locations in that region.

The family-owned and privately held restaurant company currently operates 2,700 eateries in 48 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

We’ll keep you posted on this exciting new location, so stay tuned — although it might be a while…