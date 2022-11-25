Tropical Sweets Cafe & Bar is an interesting new cafe concept that just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 10235 124th Street, this new spot specializes in Mexican and Colombian items.

It just had its soft opening and has some really unique and authentic menu items. There are savoury treats and baked goods, as well as lunch items like rellena de pollo o carne, similar to an empanada.

This is the second location from the Smoking Barrels team, with the first being Cocina Latina, another Mexican and Colombian-inspired restaurant that also serves traditional Smoked BBQ.

The menu at this new joint includes hot dogs, tamales, desserts, as well as cold and hot drinks.

Hot dogs include kinds like the El Colombian with farmer’s sausage, melted mozzarella cheese, creamy coleslaw, pineapple sauce, and crisp chips, while tamale options include varieties inspired by both countries like the Mexican masa version filled with chicken, salsa verde, beef, veggies, and cheese.

This is a cafe after all, and drinks include shaved ice, tropical waters, dessert lattes, and other espresso-style coffees.

The portions are massive and delicious, so whether you’re in the mood for a sweet treat or a hearty lunch, check this new spot out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SMOKIN’ BARRELS (@barrels.cocinalatina)

Tropical Sweets Cafe & Bar

Address: 10235 124th Street, Edmonton

Instagram