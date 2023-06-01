Sabor de Los Andes: Latin American restaurant opens in Edmonton
Sabor de Los Andes is a very popular Colombian food truck in Edmonton.
Known for serving authentic Latin American food, the team recently opened its first storefront at 10985 127th Street in YEG.
This team has always served up delicious eats like ceviche, fruit salad, empanadas, salchipapa, and more. Arepas, a savoury meat/vegetable-filled pocket of ground maize dough, are often on the menu as well. It even offers the Arepaburger, made with a gluten-free flat corn shell, all beef patty, peppers, mozzarella cheese, onions, and in-house sauce.
It’s comfort food that can be hard to find in YEG, and definitely done this well outside of Colombia.
Check out this brand-new Colombian Cafe or look for the truck around town!
Address: 10985 127th Street, Edmonton