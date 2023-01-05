French Toast is an exciting new breakfast concept that recently opened in Edmonton.

Located on Whyte Avenue near Bonnie Doon, this is a restaurant embracing all things French cuisine and culture.

There are so many amazing places for brunch in Edmonton, and this new spot aims to be one of them.

The menu here includes several classic French dishes, a full AYCE breakfast buffet, and even a build-your-own waffle station.

This all-you-can-eat breakfast and brunch is available every single day and not just on the weekends. It’s a can’t-miss station, especially with the large Eiffel Tower standing tall in the middle of the table surrounded by food.

Sometime in mid-January, the restaurant will also start to offer lunch and dinner with some great specials, like chicken wings every Friday for just 50 cents.

Some of the dishes here include a full Filipino breakfast, pancakes dusted with icing sugar and seasonal fruit, and le bucheron, which comes with pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, grilled ham, and hash browns.

The brick exterior is adorable and feels like you’re in Paris, with matching awnings and a large wooden door.

Check this new place out soon, with lunch and dinner coming soon.

French Toast

Address: 8937 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Facebook