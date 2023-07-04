Come Find Me: New restaurant opens in Edmonton
Come Find Me, an exciting new backyard space serving small plates, cocktails, wine, beer, and more, just opened in Edmonton.
Located in the intimate courtyard behind the popular Take Care Cafe on East Whyte, this new spot can be entered through the alley entrance in the back. It’s like a non-secret speakeasy in the sun.
Dishes here are prepared with sharing and sun in mind, like the Mango Salad made with fresh mozzarella, serrano peppers, and cherry tomatoes. It’s a vibrant dish that looks familiar but tastes anything but.
- You might also like:
- 9 best Edmonton food events to check out this week
- Unmissable BBQ block party coming to Edmonton this summer
- 12 best Edmonton food events to check out next month
Rose-infused pear dip (dried dates, honey, hazelnuts, mint, olive oil) and brie dip (crunchy pistachios, zesty orange, sweet honey, refreshing mint) are two extremely unique but delicious summer plates here.
The wine list is incredibly hip and well-curated, the beers are cold, and the cocktails are strong, refreshing, and fun, like the white negroni or the courtyard juice.
This might just be a summer thing, but it could very well become one of the best bars in YEG.
Go find it!
View this post on Instagram
Come Find Me
Address: 9621 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton