Come Find Me, an exciting new backyard space serving small plates, cocktails, wine, beer, and more, just opened in Edmonton.

Located in the intimate courtyard behind the popular Take Care Cafe on East Whyte, this new spot can be entered through the alley entrance in the back. It’s like a non-secret speakeasy in the sun.

Dishes here are prepared with sharing and sun in mind, like the Mango Salad made with fresh mozzarella, serrano peppers, and cherry tomatoes. It’s a vibrant dish that looks familiar but tastes anything but.

Rose-infused pear dip (dried dates, honey, hazelnuts, mint, olive oil) and brie dip (crunchy pistachios, zesty orange, sweet honey, refreshing mint) are two extremely unique but delicious summer plates here.

The wine list is incredibly hip and well-curated, the beers are cold, and the cocktails are strong, refreshing, and fun, like the white negroni or the courtyard juice.

This might just be a summer thing, but it could very well become one of the best bars in YEG.

Go find it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @comefindme.ca

Come Find Me

Address: 9621 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram