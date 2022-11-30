Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles is almost here, Edmonton!

This popular spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and the first one outside of Ontario is about to open up in Edmonton.

This opening will be on Friday, December 2 at the West Edmonton Mall (Unit W127), adding to the already long list of great places to eat at WEM.

Lanzhou, a city in the Northwest corner of China, is known for hand-pulling noodles, and this growing restaurant aims to bring the most authentic cuisine to YEG, as it has in Toronto.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodles bowls at Mogouyan.

Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; and some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

In addition to the famous noodle bowls, plenty of appetizers and more than 10 grilled skewers are also available to try. This menu has everything from New Orleans-style chicken wings to squid tentacles.

There are a bunch of original beverages to sip on as well, like the refreshing fruit teas.

West Edmonton Mall has a number of amazing places to grab a bite, and this will be just one more we can’t wait to visit during a day of shopping.

There will be limited-time only special pricing as well to celebrate this exciting grand opening.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles

Address: West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram