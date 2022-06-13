5 best tropical bars in Edmonton to grab tiki-inspired cocktails

Now that the sun is finally shining and patios are opening up again, it’s only right for people to start searching for the best tropical bars in Edmonton.

It’s the easiest (and most fun) way to quickly escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in YEG.

Fun garnishes go perfectly with Hawaiian shirts and we know exactly where to find them.

These are the best tropical bars in Edmonton when you’re in the mood for tiki-inspired cocktails.

This darkly lit Asian-inspired cocktail bar feels less like Edmonton and more like an elevated street food spot in another country or a big city pop-up.

The trendy bar is decorated with hanging lights, tropical wallpapers, and plant life that make you feel like your short drive to downtown Edmonton was really somewhere far away.

The cocktails come in all different forms, and the menu here has many different variations of tiki drinks with an Asian influence. Go for the Baijiu Barbie made with coconut tequila, bailie, pineapple, and lemon.

Address: 10359 104th Street NW, Edmonton

You already knew the iconic Julios Barrio would make the list of tropical spots.

This Whyte Avenue patio restaurant may not be exactly tiki, but its fun and tropical vibes more than make up for a lack of hurricane glassware.

The bulldog is the go-to here, a massive margarita with an upside-down Corona for garnish.

Address: 10190 104th Street NW, Edmonton

A glamorous bar celebrating 1960s Hollywood opulence, Pablo also happens to be one of the best cocktail bars in Canada.

Hard and boozy old-school cocktails are the norm, but there are plenty of fruity and extravagant drinks to sip on in the room that glows a deep red colour.

Address: 10432 Jasper Avenue Basement, Edmonton

Intimate and elegant doesn’t mean it can’t be a fun time.

Nothing says tiki like a house-made punch, and the Takoo Punch is made up of Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum, cognac, pineapple, lime, apricot jam, falernum, lime leaf bitters, and soda water is about as tropical and exciting as it gets.

Address: 11957 Jasper Avenue NW, Edmonton

The freshly mixed cocktails at this funky bar all taste delicious and many are inspired by tropical recipes and tiki flavours.

The Birds of Paradise is one cocktail, made with Flor De Cana five-year rum, passionfruit, orange, lime, vanilla, Prosecco, and even Hellfire Bitters, that perfectly suits a refined drink that still embraces the fun of the tropics.

Address: 10190 104th Street NW, Edmonton

