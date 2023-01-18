Honi Honi is an exciting new tiki bar opening in Edmonton.

Opening sometime soon in the heart of downtown, this new concept is bringing all the tiki-inspired vibes to YEG. There are already several amazing spots to escape to a vacation-like atmosphere in Edmonton, and this new concept aims to be another.

Menu details are being kept under wraps right now, but there are so many photos of the space and it looks incredible. Tiki decor including massive hand-carved statues, colourful but dim lighting, ropes, and over-the-top glassware will all add to the experience.

There will surely be plenty of tiki-inspired cocktails, which may include pina coladas, mai tais, mojitos, and more. There will also be a massive selection of all kinds of rum to try.

Stay tuned for all updates on this highly anticipated bar opening.

Honi Honi

Address: 10262 103rd Street, Edmonton

Instagram