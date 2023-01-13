Zula Kitchen and Wine Bar: Mediterranean restaurant opens in Edmonton
Zula Kitchen and Wine Bar, a new modern Mediterranean restaurant concept, just opened in Edmonton.
From the same team behind Sofra (one of the best restaurants in YEG), this new spot opened in early January at #120, 14055 West Block Drive NW.
Specializing in Mediterranean-inspired food, wine, and cocktails, this is a modern concept that serves lunch and dinner.
The lunch menu is made up of different dips, soups, salads, desserts, and tons of mains, from a lamb blend Turkish donair with vegetables and tomato sauce served on warm pita to a made-to-order prawn casserole topped with halloumi cheese.
The dinner menu is a similar setup, but with totally different options and so many starters, it’s going to be hard to choose what to get. Sure, the mixed grilled kebabs for a main sound is exciting, but starters like steak tartare, ahi tuna ceviche, Wagyu meatballs, or the grilled octopus are all going to be hard to pass up.
- You might also like:
- 13 best TV shows and movies about food you need to watch
- "Food visibly contaminated with rodent droppings" forces Edmonton restaurant to close
- New Vietnamese restaurant serving traditional dishes with unique twists opens in Edmonton
There is even a mixed appetizer platter with eggplant halloumi, fig-stuffed pastrami, stuffed apricots, seared scallops, and grilled shrimp that allows everyone at the table to try a bit of many of the items.
This is a wine, beer, and cocktail bar as well after all, and there are many incredible-sounding house-created drinks here. Hard-to-find classics (Clover Club) are here, popular favourites have fun twists (Armagnac old fashioned), and brand new cocktails have been created here, like the hibiscus gin martini with elderflower liqueur, vanilla liqueur, tea syrup, and egg white.
This has all the making to be one of the best places to eat and drink in Edmonton, so be one of the first diners to try it out.
View this post on Instagram
Zula Kitchen and Wine Bar
Address: #120, 14055 West Block Drive NW, Edmonton