The dinner menu is a similar setup, but with totally different options and so many starters, it’s going to be hard to choose what to get. Sure, the mixed grilled kebabs for a main sound is exciting, but starters like steak tartare, ahi tuna ceviche, Wagyu meatballs, or the grilled octopus are all going to be hard to pass up.

There is even a mixed appetizer platter with eggplant halloumi, fig-stuffed pastrami, stuffed apricots, seared scallops, and grilled shrimp that allows everyone at the table to try a bit of many of the items.

This is a wine, beer, and cocktail bar as well after all, and there are many incredible-sounding house-created drinks here. Hard-to-find classics (Clover Club) are here, popular favourites have fun twists (Armagnac old fashioned), and brand new cocktails have been created here, like the hibiscus gin martini with elderflower liqueur, vanilla liqueur, tea syrup, and egg white.

This has all the making to be one of the best places to eat and drink in Edmonton, so be one of the first diners to try it out.