Taco Delhi, a new Indian and Latin-inspired restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW, this interesting new fusion spot combines a few concepts we already know and love, like tacos, Indian food, and build-your-own options.

Serving plenty of flavourful Indian food like burritos and bowls, the real specialty is the tacos built inside roti and naan (made in-house).

The menu is simple. First, you choose your base: naan taco, roti taco, burrito, or bowl. These come with different combinations of toppings, like arugula, red cabbage, white onions, cilantro, lentil dal, and more.

Then, all you have to do is decide which protein you’d like, whether it’s chicken tikka Masala, butter chicken, lamb curry, garlic shrimp, or spicy paneer made with shredded paneer, vegetables with mixed herbs & spices, jalapeños, and Delhi sauce.

It’s much more than just tacos, burritos, and bowls, including different street eats like pakoras, spinach cheese sticks, chili paneer bites, and spicy tandoori chicken wings marinated in yogurt. There’s also biryani, desserts, sides, and different fries with assorted toppings.

This is certainly a unique-sounding experience that makes for fun and tasty dining. Check out this new concept the next time you’re in the Gateway Boulevard area.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taco Delhi (@tacodelhi)

Taco Delhi

Address: 3318 Gateway Boulevard NW – South Trail Plaza, Edmonton

Instagram