Forno Flatbread Co., a new Mediterranean and Italian fusion concept, just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 3418 99th Street NW, this exciting new concept cooks up these pizzas and flatbreads in a flame-fired oven.

There are several classic and unique flatbread creations on the menu here, like zaatar, meat pie, cheese, spinach pie, and more. As for the pizzas, there are options like BBQ chicken, Hawaiian, pepperoni, and the Jalapestroni topped with cupped and charred pepperoni, jalapeno, and pesto ranch.

There are also plenty of bowls, like the Yogi Bowl with hoisin chicken, crunchy noodles, greens, and other vegetables and dressings. Snacks include wings and chips, including vegetable options. There are also four dips to choose from (hummus, labneh, baba ganoush, and beetroot hummus), served with naan.

What might be the most intriguing section of the menu are the flatbread Pick & Rolls, which are basically wraps inspired by classic sandwiches, like the Cubano and the peri-peri chicken.

Edmonton has some great places for pizza, and this concept with Mediterranean influences is one to try.

Forno Flatbread Co.

Address: 3418 99th Street NW, Edmonton

