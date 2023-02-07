Chai Chill & Grill Cafe, a new Indian spot for inexpensive eats and drinks, just opened in Edmonton.

Located on 82nd Avenue near Bonnie Doon, this spot specializes in serving authentic chai, this new spot also has lassi drinks, hot food, coffee, desserts, and more.

If you’ve never had chai, it’s a popular Indian black tea brewed in milk and water and is also usually sweetened with sugar. Some of the different options here include karak (strong and black), adrak (fresh ginger), golden milk (turmeric, ghee, and black pepper), and the classic marsala (black loose leaf with five spices).

There is also iced chai, mango lassi, and desserts like muffins, cookies, cakes, and ice cream.

From the grill, the team here is serving fresh naan, cheesy and pizza-filled parathas, curries, wraps, dhal, and more.

All of this is made in-house, which is also why there are consistent features and specials to look for. Vegan, gluten, and dairy-free options are available as well.

Try out this new Indian cafe that has been open for several weeks. Grab a chai and enjoy some homemade Besan Barfi.

Chai Chill & Grill Cafe

Address: 10158 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

