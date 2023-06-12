Double Dragon, an exciting new nightclub concept, just opened in Edmonton.

This new venue is a music establishment with a disco, retro, arcade game feel, and it’s going to consistently have live DJ sets and shows. It’s definitely going to become one of the best places to dance in YEG.

This is also from the same team as Fu’s Repair Shop, one of the best cocktail bars in the city. The two spots actually share the same space, which means tasty cocktails and amazing Chinese food are all there.

Notable must-try options from Fu’s Repair Shop include pork and shrimp dumplings with a truffle sesame topping, Joeng Jok made with spice cumin lamb and sesame mustard, and the Poseidon, which has scallops, lobster, shrimp, sweet soy, and house-made aioli.

This spot has the feel and look of a New York or LA-based bar that Edmonton definitely needs.

Dolly’s Cocktail Bar is now in the place of the old Fu’s space AND it’s also from the same team. This means there are basically three amazing news bars with a different feel in YEG all from the same owners.

Visit any of these new spots but make sure to hit up Double Dragon when you’re feeling like staying up late to some live DJ beats.

Double Dragon

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram