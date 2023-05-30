Marlo, a very exciting new Mexican spot, just opened in Edmonton.

From the team behind incredibly popular YEG spots like Pal’s, Pip, and Meat, this is a new concept for tacos, burritos, drinks, and more.

The menu is delightfully simple, and with handmade tortillas and incredibly interesting toppings, this already feels like one of the best spots for tacos in the city.

The are only 13 items on the menu here split into four categories: chips & dips, tacos, burritos, and desserts.

If you go for the chips and dip (which you obviously should), the three dip choices are pico, frijoles, and chili con queso. To bookend the meal, the dessert is a Mexican chocolate tart with vanilla whipped cream.

But then there are the tacos and burritos…

There are six tacos available here, from the masa battered rockfish taco to the al pastor taco made with smoked pork, pineapple, onion, and cilantro. And yes, the kitchen team is making birria tacos served with the savoury consommé.

For drinks, there is a well-curated list of tequilas, beers, and interesting cocktails like the boozy horchata or the refreshing Sonora made with gin, Chartreuse, grapefruit, simple syrup, and soda.

This restaurant group is opening some of the coolest places in the city to grab a bite, and this one feels no different. Go in and check it out soon, whether it’s Tuesday or not.

Marlo

Address: 10403 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram