PhatBar Bakery & Café, a new ’90s-themed retro bakery and cafe concept, is opening this weekend in Edmonton.

Located at 10813 82nd Avenue NW, this new spot is having its grand opening all day on Saturday, February 11, from 12 pm to 12 am.

“We will have everything ready to go: cakes, cookies, dessert bars, merchandise and of course, our PhatTarts!” the team stated in an Instagram post. There should even be some free samples available for early guests.

So what are PhatTarts?

They’re homemade versions of pop tarts that PhatBar has made its unofficial specialty.

Serving tea, treats, spicy loaves, pies, cookies, and so much more, this menu is unique and delicious, with vibes that embrace all things grunge, modern preppy, punk, and hip-hop. There are even a few retro arcade games that’ll feel like a blast from the past, like the high-flying NBA Tournament Edition game.

The team here will also participate in YEG’s all-new Feed the Soul dining week, which makes the perfect opportunity to try out this new place.

PhatBar Bakery & Café

Address: 10813 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

