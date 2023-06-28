Tansen Izakaya, an exciting new Japanese restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

Izakaya is a type of informal Japanese dining that typically has a casual bar atmosphere specializing in shareable plates and snack foods with drinks to pair.

Located on 82nd Ave, this new spot opened in June.

The menu here is very fun, especially with a group to try as many things as possible. There are fun categories of small plates that include deep-fried items, as well as a stone grill, grilled dishes and more. There are also ramen bowls and skewers.

There are more than 10 different appetizers here, from chopped octopus and pickles to grilled pork gyoza, to name just two. That would already be enough, but the sushi menu is huge as well, including sashimi, osho, and specialty rolls like the tropical roll that comes topped with thinly sliced strawberries.

The food is fun, but it’s also a fun room with an open kitchen, lively staff, and classic booths that are ideal for groups reaching for food and passing around plates. Check out this new spot the next time you’re wondering where to go for Japanese food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tansen Izakaya (@tansenyeg_izakaya)

Tansen Izakaya

Address: 11044 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram