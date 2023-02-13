Da Kao, an authentic Vietnamese bistro, just opened in Edmonton.

Serving contemporary dishes, this new place was created by two young Vietnamese people with a passion for home-country cuisine.

Inspired by the signature Đa Kao ward in Sài Gòn, Vietnam, this spot opened in late January of 2023.

The menu has appetizers (salad rolls, green onion cakes, passionfruit deep fried shrimp), special bowls (special beef noodle soup, dragon fruit salad rolls), pho (chicken noodles, trio bowl), and more.

There are a number of banh mi sandwiches as well, like BBQ pork, cold cuts, and lemongrass chicken, to name a few.

There is also plenty of options for mini-bowls, soda orders, desserts, and tasty drinks like Vietnamese iced coffees, milk tea with rainbow jelly, fruit smoothies, and more.

YEG has plenty of incredible places for pho, but the next time you’re craving it and other Vietnamese flavours, give this new concept a try.

Da Kao

Address: 9750 170th Street, Edmonton

Instagram