Tasty House, a new noodle restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

The concept of this spot is a Chinese and Japanese noodle restaurant, and it’s located in the University of Alberta area. It’s perfect for students and worth the trip over for everyone else.

Open seven days a week with different specials every day, the menu here is massive.

There are both Japanese ramen bowls and Chinese noodle dishes, but also appetizers, rice dishes, specialty items, and SO many different kinds of drinks.

There are nearly 30 appetizers on the menu here, like tempura fish balls, sour and spicy chicken feet, peach shrimp, and garlic oysters in the shell, to name just a few.

There are five Japanese ramen bowls, 10+ Chinese noodle dishes, and several other spicy and sour options. From chow mein to ramen to flat noodles, this place seems to have it all.

Fish fillet in hot chili oil, curry beef brisket on rice, and grilled chicken with spaghetti are just a handful of the many non-noodle dishes here.

There are also about 100 different drinks to order here. Fruit enzyme teas made with different flavours and bases, from vinegar to basil seeds to yogurt, are a great choice, and so are all of the black teas, milk cheese foams, and brown sugar teas.

This new restaurant feels like three or four concepts in one space. Go in and check it out for yourself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tasty House Chinese & Japanese Noodle Restaurant (@tastyhousenoodle)

Tasty House

Address: 11113 87th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram