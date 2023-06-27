8 Edmonton restaurants that we've lost so far in 2023

The restaurant industry is always a demanding one, but it’s still very sad to see Edmonton restaurants close their doors.

We know that some eateries inevitably close for different reasons; however, it’s still hard to see them go.

Some of these spots plan to be revived with a new concept (some of which are reopening very soon), while others have sadly permanently closed. We wish them all the best and remain thankful for all of the fantastic restaurants in Edmonton that we can still walk into and have a great meal.

Here are some notable Edmonton restaurants that have closed so far this year in 2023.

If you ask an Edmontonian where to find the best tacos, there’s a good chance Tres Carnales Taquería will be mentioned. This Mexican restaurant offered up traditional dishes with new, flavourful twists, like the amazing beef brisket taco topped with chiles, spices, and beer.

It’s a closure that will affect many regular diners who have come to adore the food here after an impressive 12 years of service.

“After 12 amazing years of serving #tacosforthepeople, we have made the difficult decision to permanently shut down operations,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

Milk & Cookies Bakeshop — a popular bakery in Edmonton for cakes, sweet treats, coffee, and cute cookies — officially closed on March 11.

“The last year has been really hard on us,” the restaurant stated in a recent Instagram post.

We will miss this spot and all of the incredible food items the bakery team has created and served over the years, like the made-from-scratch cookie dough, banana bread, custom-made cakes, macarons, cupcakes, and more.

Address: 5532 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Is there another High Dough location we can still enjoy? THANKFULLY yes and it’s amazing. But, the adored Garneau spot in Edmonton officially closed in November.

Known for serving square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices with crispy, cheesy, and charred edges, this is a sad loss for the Garneau community.

It’s a loss that will affect many YEG diners in the area, but luckily there is still the new location at 7341 104th Street in Strathcona.

Address: 8424 109th Street NW, Edmonton

Gramma Bear’s Home Baking

Operating out of the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, this bakery has been operating for over 35 years. It’s also been serving “the best butter tarts” and other delicious homemade goods for over 50 years.

Evelyn and Harold Dickhout were the founders and owners, and it’s very sad to see them go. We will miss the butter tarts, hot cross buns, fresh bread, mincemeat pies, and more.

Address: The Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market – 10310 83rd Avenue, Edmonton

Thankfully there is still another location at the Ritchie Market at 9570 76th Avenue NW.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of our Transcend Coffee location in Garneau,” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Over the past few years, we have faced numerous challenges that have made it difficult for us to sustain the business.

“Despite our best efforts, the revenue generated from the Garneau location has not been sufficient to cover the costs of operation.”

Address: 8708 109th Street NW, Edmonton

“What an amazing ride the past three years have been,” the restaurant stated in an Instagram post. “But the time is up and now we will dive into a new adventure.”

This restaurant, located at 10114 104th Street NW, officially closed its doors on Wednesday, March 29.

Address: 10114 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Vons Steakhouse & Oyster Bar, a popular Edmonton restaurant, has temporarily closed.

“We will be CLOSING our southside location at the end of the month as we will be reopening downtown this summer,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Address: 10309 81st Avenue NW, Edmonton

Ok, not a restaurant, but still… this is a spot for desserts we will definitely miss.

The Violet Chocolate Co., a popular handcrafted chocolate company in Edmonton, recently announced it would be closing.

“We are so grateful for the support from each of you and our local community over the last decade (and a bit!),” the company stated in an Instagram post. “Your trust in us to embrace adventurous ingredients to create delicious chocolate has been a dream come true!”

