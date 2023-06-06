Fu’s Repair Shop, a late-night cocktail bar with dumplings, DJs, and a dim sum brunch, is moving to a new YEG location.

Its old space was beautiful, with a creative and fun food and drink menu, but it appears that the popular restaurant has outgrown the spot. It closed on June 4, but the closure is a short one. The team will be reopening on Friday, June 9 on Jasper Avenue.

The old location was at 9902 109th Street with the theme of a car repair shop.

It was scary news to hear it was closing, but now we can’t wait to see the new space. Even more exciting? The same team will be opening a new concept in the previous space called Dolly’s Cocktail Bar, opening sometime in July.

Fu’s Repair Shop is an original, high-concept bar with a seriously unique and delicious menu perfectly designed for a night out; this spot has the feel and look of a New York or LA-based bar.

The cocktail menu includes so many inventive twists on the classics, with fresh ingredients that perfectly match the food.

The Lychee & Sake Martini, Soiked Milk Tea with Boba, and the spiced Enter the Dragon drink shaken with coconut milk, lime juice, falernum, white rum, and hot pepper-infused vodka, are just a handful of examples of the ingenuity at play here.

Besides offering a dim sum brunch, plenty of small eats like the peach shrimp or the tangerine meatballs, and a long list of mains that include fun dishes with fried rice, noodles, and more, it’s really the dumplings that make this space so special.

There are a number of dumpling dishes to choose from, and hopefully, all of the dishes and drinks you have come to love will stay on the menu.

Notable must-try options include pork and shrimp dumplings with a truffle sesame topping, Joeng Jok made with spice cumin lamb and sesame mustard, and the Poseidon, which has scallops, lobster, shrimp, sweet soy, and house-made aioli.

Whether for brunch, a late-night meal, food or cocktails, this new spot is an absolute must-try, even if just to explore the new room!

Fu’s Repair Shop

Address: 10524 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram