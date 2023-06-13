Nowhere Wine Bar, a brand new concept for YEG, opens today.

People (especially wine lovers) are very excited about this one. It was first announced a year ago, and it’s finally here.

“We are ready for you YEG, see you this week,” the team stated in an Instagram post.

Opening today (June 13), this new bar will have an incredibly intelligent wine list with a knowledgeable staff excited to tell you exactly what makes these picks so special. With a love of Polish cooking, Chef Lament will be serving up a menu of shareable plates designed to pair with the wines listed on the wall.

The space is dimly lit, intimate, and cozy, with large windows looking outside for a perfect blend of wine lounge without ever feeling stuffy.

Stop in and check out this new spot and see what all of the anticipation is for. It could very easily become one of the best bars in Edmonton.

Nowhere Wine Bar

Address: 12315 102nd Avenue Edmonton

