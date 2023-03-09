Western Sandwich Company, a popular sandwich shop in Edmonton, just opened.

Starting off as a vendor at the Bountiful Farmers’ Market, this is the first standalone location for the local spot for delicious sandwiches. Located in YEG’s Manchester Square, this spot had its grand opening on March 7.

Specializing in “fine dining, wrapped to go” sandwiches, the menu here uses high-quality meats, real cheeses, and sauces and dressings that are all made in-house and from scratch.

Edmonton loves breakfast sandwiches, and this spot has several, like the bagel and egg sandwich or the croissant Denver sandwich, made with chipotle aioli, scrambled eggs, gouda cheese, ham, green onion, and tomato.

For lunch, there are more than 10 sandwich options, whether you’re in the mood for a classic, a hot dog, a grilled cheese, or otherwise. The pulled pork grilled cheese on house-baked rosemary focaccia bread here is made with pulled pork, house-made St. Louis-style BBQ sauce, and gouda cheese, while the (Keto) cheeseburger is topped with a prime rib beef patty, double smoked bacon, roasted tomatoes, spinach, Gouda cheese, and mustard mayonnaise.

For sides, there’s soup, salad, fries, coleslaw, and more.

The dinner is pretty different, turning into a joint that specializes in appetizers (chicken wings, onion rings), burgers, and poutines. There are six different burgers and seven different poutines, like the Philly option that comes with garlic and parmesan duck fat fries, bison gravy, cheese curds, gouda cheese, shaved AAA Albertan beef, caramelized onions, green onions, and fresh parsley.

Whether you’ve been to the original stall or not, this is an entirely new concept you definitely need to check out.

Western Sandwich Company

Address: 12032 – 107th Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram