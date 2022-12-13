K-PAPA, a new authentic Korean restaurant, just opened in Edmonton.

This is a new stand-alone outpost for the restaurant. The concept originally opened in 2019 in the H-Mart, and now is located at 5728 104th Street.

Serving Korean cuisine, the food menu here has appetizers, grilled meat, soup, noodles, and so much more. There are even some amazing Korean desserts, like various croffles (croissants and waffles).

The menu is large, with traditional dishes but also modern twists on authentic ones as well.

There are spring rolls here, but they are made with deep-fried spam and perilla leaves. There is kimchi here but made with cucumber instead of cabbage. Some of the traditional items include bibimbap, fish cake stew, and japchae which are sweet potato noodles and vegetables.

One of the most intriguing dishes on the menu is the fire chicken and corn cheese noodle bowl with spicy bulk sauce.

There are also a number of drinks like beer, wine, and house cocktails like the Earl Grey Soju.

Whether it’s for dine-in or take-out, check out this popular spot’s newly opened location.

K-PAPA

Address: 5728 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram