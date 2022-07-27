Looking for the best places to eat in Edmonton?

It can be difficult, not because there are so few, but because there are so many.

The Edmonton dining scene is in a fantastic place right now, with new openings every week. So depending on what you’re looking for, there will be incredible options. You just need to know where to look.

That’s where we come in to help.

We’ve compiled a thorough list of the best spots in town, whether you’re looking for brunch, share plates and cocktails, ramen bowls and homemade gyoza, a fancy steak dinner, or a quick slice of pizza, and everything in between.

These are our picks for the best places to eat in Edmonton.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by High Dough (@thehighdough)

Serving Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, High Dough provides a uniquely delicious type of pie that gives a one-of-a-kind experience in YEG.

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Mediterranean Tapas: Sabor

This is an upscale eatery with a menu that highlights some of the best Portuguese and Spanish cuisine.

Address: 10220 103rd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

It’s rare to find refined French dining that doesn’t feel stuffy, but this relaxed spot is exactly that with some wonderful food options.

Address: 11639 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Asia Minor Dining: Sofra Turkish Restaurant

This Turkish spot has classic dishes that celebrate the Turkish region with a fantastic wine cellar to boot.

Address: 10345 106th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Elegant and Contemporary: The Marc

The intimate black and beige decorated interior and comfy patio seating feels warm and welcoming while enjoying this classically French menu.

Address: 9940 106th Street, Edmonton

Instagram

Euro Dining: Bistro Praha

Open for longer than 40 years, this European-style restaurant serves up authentic versions of goulash, cabbage soup, wiener schnitzel, and more.

Address: 10117 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Farm to Table: Rge Rd

Address: 10643 123rd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Small Plates: Bundok

Rated one of the best spots in the city every year, Bundok specializes in small plates and hand-crafted cocktails.

Address: 10228 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Canadian Cooking: Woodwork

Specializing in wood-fired grilled cuisine, this spot celebrates the flavours and ingredients of Canadian culture.

Address: 10132 100th Street NW, Edmonton

Epic burgers: Woodshed Burgers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WoodshedBurgers (@woodshedburgers)

Woodshed Burgers is known for its massive sandwiches, creative burgers, fun sides, and more.

Address: 2909 113th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Located in Old Strathcona, MEAT serves up juicy, delicious dishes that border on legendary.

Address: 8216 104th Street Edmonton

Instagram

Casual Vegan: Padmanadi

Offering high-quality vegan food in a comfortable setting, this spot is great for anyone, whether or not you’re a vegetarian or not.

Address: 10740 101st Street NW, Edmonton

Address: 6925 Gateway Boulevard NW #106, Edmonton

Instagram

Classic Italian: Bar Bricco

Classic Italian in a hip setting, this spot offers everything from large pasta dishes to small plates for sharing.

Address: 10347 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Intimate italian: Uccellino

Best of both worlds, this spot is a modern trattoria that still serves authentic and seasonal Italian dishes.

Address: 10349 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

Neapolitan Pizza: Buca Pizzeria

Buca specializes in fresh, modern Italian entrées, grilled dishes, and desserts, but it’s the authentic Neapolitan pizza that has us coming back.

Address: Various locations

Instagram

Internationally Inspired: The Glass Monkey

A comfortable and small casual restaurant with a locally sourced but international menu.

Address: 5842 111th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Contemporary and Unique: Biera

This neighbourhood restaurant is a contemporary one, with fantastic share plates and a solid selection of charcuterie.

Address: 9570 76th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

This open-concept Italian kitchen has all of the classics, like wood-fired pizzas and a wide selection of pasta.

Address: 10310 45th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Mexican Street Eats: Tres Carnales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tres Carnales Taquería (@trescarnales)

This is a street food-style Mexican spot that elevates its dishes using upscale ingredients, making dishes like house-made guacamole, tacos, burritos, and so much more.

Address: 10119 100a Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Laid Back Brunch: Little Brick

Yes, it’s a café, general store, and event space, but the over-the-counter brunch dishes are so good here we have to include it.

Address: 10004 90th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Wine and Tapas: Tzin

The coolest and most chic wine bar in YEG, the menu and wine list here features a variety of Spanish and European offerings.

Address: 10115 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Italian families love to make shareable meals and this restaurant embraces that communal spirit.

Address: 18352 Lessard Road NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Modern Korean: Hanjan

Serving Korean specialties with a modern flair, this spot also serves up some incredible desserts and coffee on the cafe side of things.

Address: 3735 99th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Japanese Street Eats: Dorinku Tokyo

From sushi to ramen, this restaurant’s full bar is a hip room with a Japanese street food-style concept.

Address: 10205 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Bistro Brunch: Sugarbowl

The historic building has been serving food since the 40s and is now a full-service bistro and neighbourhood pub.

Address: 10922 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Wine Bar: Tryst

One of the most fun brunch and dinner spots with a group, this restaurant serves up whatever they feel like, including fun cocktails.

Address: 100 – 21 Perron Street, St. Albert

Instagram

Top Floor Bistro: La Petite Iza

Located on the third floor, this bistro restaurant with a huge selection of some of the best French food in YEG.

Address: 10926 88th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sepps Pizza (@seppspizza)

The menu features a number of classic New York-style pizzas with a Canadian twist. It’s pizza, but it’s also one of the best places to eat in Edmonton.

Address: 11053 86th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Located in a historic 100-year-old heritage building made of brick, this spot serves up modern diner-style food whether it’s for brunch or “not brunch.”

Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram

Rustic Modern: The Butternut Tree

Using unique Canadian ingredients grown and raised by farmers and producers across the country, this is a restaurant that represents the country’s cuisine well.

Address: 9707 110th Street NW #101, Edmonton

Instagram