Slow Pour, a new casual beer bar concept, just opened in Edmonton.

Specializing in serving unique beers from all over the world, this new spot’s mission is also to constantly rotate and feature new beers which will definitely keep things interesting.

Some of the beers on tap right now include Deathwave Light Lager from Sea Change Brewing and a Pilsner Urquell, but really you just need to go and find out what’s on the list at the moment. The staff is dedicated to finding the right beer for you, too.

In addition to IPAs, sours, lagers, stouts, and more, the menu will also feature natural wines, small plates, and non-alcoholic cocktails.

The kitchen is small, but there will still be a curated menu of small plates to pair perfectly with the beers, like jambon beurre, steak tartare, and a ploughman’s lunch, which is typically an English meal of bread, cheese, and more, served cold.

There are several fantastic YEG breweries to grab some food, and this tap house seems to be one more to enjoy a beer and a bite. Check out this new spot if you’re a beer connoisseur, beer enthusiast, hoping to learn more, or just love casual vibes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @slowpour.yeg

Slow Pour

Address: 10416 122nd Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram