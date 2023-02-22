Ashford House Pub, a new Irish gastropub concept, just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 12026 107th Avenue NW, this new Irish bar just opened on February 21.

This is a contemporary pub, aimed at bringing “great food, drink, and community” to YEG. The space itself definitely has Irish vibes, and so does the menu, with classic dishes like fish and chips, meat pies, and ham hock.

Gaelic words and their definitions are framed and hung on the walls here, like abhaile, which means home.

As for the food on the menu, it definitely feels gastropub-style with slight Irish twists.

Appetizers and shareables include options like deviled eggs, wings (and falafel wings), and roasted bone marrow served with crostini, confit garlic, and a herb salad.

As for the larger items, like handles and mains, we can’t wait to try the Ashford House Pie, made with chicken and beef inside of the flaky crust.

This menu might be focused more on the cuisine from Ireland, but yes, there are still poutines. If you’re feeling lucky, in the mood to listen to The Cranberries, or just have a craving for perfectly poured Guinness, check out this new gastropub in YEG.

Ashford House Pub

Address: 12026 107th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram