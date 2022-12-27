FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Rhubarb Cafe & Cocktails, a new spot for coffee and cocktails, just opened in Edmonton.

It just opened in Manchester Square, which is a European-inspired shopping district, at Unit 12, 12020 107th Avenue. The official grand opening party for the cocktail bar will be held on New Year’s Eve.

The party is an 18+ formal event held in Rhubarb’s Cocktail Lounge. There will be specialty cocktails, prizes, DJ music, “Fun Money” Casino, and more.

The cafe menu includes all the familiar specialty coffees, like lattes and cappuccinos, but also exciting options like flavoured fogs, hot chocolate bombs, and hot apple cider, plus baked goods such as cinnamon bun twists and focaccia served with olive oils.

The cocktails will include classics and specialty creations, from Negronis to different sours and so many more. Each one is shaken and stirred with expertise, and garnished beautifully.

Check out the cafe right now, and definitely make your way down when the cocktail bar opens alongside it in the new year.

Address: Unit 12, 12020 107th Avenue, Edmonton

