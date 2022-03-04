9 Edmonton bars where you can dance the night away

Have you been missing busy bars, nightclubs, and dancing up a storm?

On March 1, Alberta lifted nearly all restrictions, and that means dancing in bars later into the night is about to make a big comeback.

Many of the city’s most popular music venues, clubs, and dance halls have been temporarily closed, but they seem to be firing back up and we couldn’t be more excited.

We have you covered in case you have to hit the dance floor immediately and need to know the best spots.

Here are nine of the best places in Edmonton to dance and party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE LUXX (@theluxx_onwhyte)

This club specializes in bottle service and guests lists. If you’re looking for the VIP experience, then this is the YEG spot to dress up for.

Address: 10341 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Bower (@theboweryeg)

This is a quiet and intimate spot that also turns into quite the party. Come for either or stay for both. Wood decor creates a warm space, and the rotating DJs and dancing turn it into an absolute blast.

Address: 10538 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good Times at 9910 (@99tenyeg)

Address: 9910 109th Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Evolution Wonderlounge (@evowonderlounge)

This party spot is a hopping gay bar that has cocktails, bottle service, DJs, and dancing. Every night is a great time, and there are often even more specials while attending for any of the regular drag shows and events here.

Address: 10220 103rd Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Y Afterhours (@yafterhours)

Although it’s currently closed due to the pandemic, we couldn’t leave this one off the list. This is one of Edmonton’s premier late-night dance destinations, so as soon as the doors open up, expect a night you’ll never forget.

Address: 10028 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On The Rocks (@ontherocksedm)

The party is back for the much-loved party venue, bar, and live music stage. Everything from karaoke, rock music, bingo, and more are weekly occurrences, but dancing and having the time of your life is every night.

Address: 11740 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starlite Room (@starliteroom)

This brick-built building is nearly a century old and inside the place rocks with some of the best live music shows in Edmonton. Keep an eye on the schedule because they host all types of genres to suit all walks of life.

Address: 10030 102nd Street NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Aviary (@aviary.edmonton)

More than 150 can fit inside this multi-purpose event space. Music events, art shows, private parties, theatre, and other fun pop-up parties are regular nights here, so stop by and be surprised with an unexpected kind of night out.

Address: 9314 111th Avenue NW, Edmonton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BluesOnWhyte1912 (@bluesonwhyte1912)

This is a live music spot with a dedication to the blues, but there’s also every other type of music that rolls through here, all great for dancing. Motown, blues, rock…it’s all here so check out the upcoming shows and get ready to dance and party.

Address: 10329 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

