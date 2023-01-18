The Boiler Room is a very cool bar concept that just opened in Edmonton. It’s also underneath a hugely popular restaurant.

Located underneath Fox Burger, this low-key underground bar is in the exact same place as the old boiler room that heated the entire building back in the day — hence the name. The cast iron boiler is still in the room and is an interesting centrepiece to the space.

Fox Burger is known for its burgers and drinks, and this basement bar will offer the same.

All you need to do is head downstairs, enter through the door that says “keep out” and grab a table or spot at the bar. It has the vibe of a speakeasy and the type of spot you’ll get cool points for knowing about.

There are nine different burgers on the menu at Fox Burger, like the American Cheeseburger, Highlands Green, or the Mushroom Swiss, topped with truffle lemon aioli, roasted mushrooms, pickles, Swiss cheese, and lettuce.

The drinks on both menus include bottled, original, and classic cocktails, draught beer, wine, and several non-alcoholic options.

Check out this hip new spot from Thursday to Sunday from 5 pm to close when Fox Burger needs additional seating. It’s also available for bookings, but beware — the building is said to be haunted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox Burger (@foxburgerbar)

The Boiler Room

Address: 6423 112th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram