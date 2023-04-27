Spring is finally here, patios are opening up, and all of the Edmonton summer food festivals and events are really shaping up.

The calendar is filling up with food festivals, BBQ cookouts, outdoor markets, and of course, the incredible Taste of Edmonton event.

Here is an ultimate and running guide to finding the best upcoming Edmonton food festivals and events.

Returning for its third edition this year, La Pizza Week is a national festival highlighting restaurants in several different Canadian cities, each offering unique pizza offerings for the occasion.

Happening from May 1 to 14 this year, each participating restaurant will release a limited-edition pizza designed especially for the festival, which will only be available during that time.

When: May 1 to 14, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants TBA

This one-day event is a chance for the plant-based community to gather and celebrate vegan food, products, and lifestyle.

When: June 24 from 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Borden Park, Edmonton

Edmonton Jerk Festival

One of the most popular food-focused days in the year, this is an annual cultural event that consists of all things authentic Jamaican jerk. There will be food trucks, food tents, and more.

When: Saturday, July 8

Where: Queen Mary Park

Besides feature attractions, rides, concerts, and more, K Days has tons of great (and wild) food every year. Last year, we saw cotton candy noodles and pop rocks popcorn chicken.

When: July 21 to 30, 2023

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre & Exhibition Grounds – 7515 – 118th Avenue

The massively popular summer foodie festival will take place over eleven days, from July 10 to 20, with free admission, beer gardens, and some of the best grub YEG has to offer all in one place.

Where: Sir Winston Churchill Square, Edmonton

When: July 10 to 20, 2023

An outdoor festival that celebrates song, dance, and of course, food from cultures all over the world? This is one to look forward to.

Where: Hawrelak Park – 9330 Groat Road NW, Edmonton

When: August 5 to August 7, 2023

As Western Canada’s largest Caribbean arts festival, you already know Cariwest is going to have some amazing food.

When: August 11 to 13, 2023

Where: Mutant Conservatory – 9626 96A Street NW, Edmonton

This is the largest, longest-running Fringe Theatre Festival in North America and this means tons of familiar and new food vendors will be available to try.

Where: Fringe Theatre Arts Barns – 10330 84th Avenue NW, Edmonton

When: August 17 to August 27, 2023

This 18+ event showcases top chefs from some of Alberta’s top restaurants.

To pair perfectly with the exciting menu lineup, more than 200 wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries will bring their award-winning and innovative products to the long-awaited festival.

When: November 3 and 4, 2023

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre

