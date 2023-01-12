CHI & EM is an exciting new Vietnamese restaurant that just opened in Edmonton.

Located at 10542 82nd Avenue NW, the space is as colourful, bright, and exciting as all of the food, and it’s already packed with people eager to try it out.

Specializing in serving traditional dishes that are rare in YEG, there are also some exciting new twists on the classics to explore.

Promising an “epic culinary experience unlike anything else in Edmonton,” the menu here is massive, with more than 10 different kinds of noodle bowls alone. The house special pho is made with a 24-hour broth, steak, brisket, tendon, tripe, and meatballs, but there are options for wonton, tom yum, pad Thai, and many more as well.

As for the starters, there are plenty of those as well. The difficult part is deciding which ones to order. A few of the shareable appetizers include a trio of carpaccio (hamachi, salmon, and ahi tuna), Thai mango shrimp salad, and crispy wontons with a sweet chilli sauce.

There are bowls as well, like the signature Vietnamese Noodles in a donut cream sauce, but it’s the bucket list portion of the menu that you need to have on your…well, bucket list.

These items include chicken wings, deep fried soft shell crab, Vietnamese steak and eggs, and a playful Vietnamese beef platter served with betel leaves.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, there are tons of drink options, like traditional Vietnamese coffee, and desserts, like the signature avocado ice cream.

CHI & EM

Address: 10542 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Instagram