BIRDOG, a new spot for global cuisine and craft cocktails, is opening today in Edmonton.

From the Century Hospitality Group, behind popular restaurant concepts like Lux Steakhouse and MKT, this looks like an exciting new addition to the YEG dining scene.

The space is filled with warm colours, dim lights, and art decorations found throughout. It looks like it’ll be a trendy spot with romantic vibes and a menu that appeals to all guests.

With the concept of “global fare,” this menu really does seem to take inspiration from all over the world. From the share plates to the wood-fired pizza to the long list of entrees, this is a destination restaurant to try as many items as possible.

The starters seem like some of the most popular dishes you’ll find anywhere, but all in one place, and done in a simple way. When you think of the standard way to do a much-loved dish, this is what the kitchen is going for — and we mean that in a good way.

The steak tartare is mixed with bone marrow, mustard seed, egg yolk, EVOO, garlic aioli, and Dijon, while the potato and cheddar pirogies come with pearl onions, fresh chives, creme fraiche, and freshly cracked black pepper.

There are six different kinds of signature pizza here that are all cooked at over 800 degrees. There are several interesting classics and unique creations, maybe non more intriguing than the Strawberry Wine pizza, topped with strawberries, fior di latte, rose wine honey reduction, and pistachios.

Steak, pasta, fish, and other tasty entrees are all available too with wonderful sounding takes on each meal, like the fire-roasted salmon that comes with chimichurri, mustard melon, crispy taro, and avocado risotto on the side.

Perhaps the most fun twist to the menu is all of the little side dishes that seem great for sharing and variety, like the truffle honey popcorn and avocado and crab chips and dip.

For drinks, there’s a great wine list, a wide selection of beers, and craft cocktails, like The George with tequila, Verde, freshly squeezed lemon, honey syrup, and a whole egg.

This might just become one of the best restaurants in YEG.

BIRDOG

Address: 10181 104th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram